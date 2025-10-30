Bonnie Blue Fires Back at Interviewer for Calling Her a 'W----,' Demands He Talks to Her 'With Respect'

Article continues below advertisement

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue demanded “respect” after an interviewer referred to her as a “w----.” Blue (real name: Tia Billinger) filmed a day-in-the-life style vlog in a video posted via TikTok on Wednesday, October 29. During the video, the online influencer documented a moment during a bizarre interview when she stuck her tongue out to take a photo.

An Interviewer Referred to Bonnie Blue as a 'W----'

Source: @bonnieblue/TikTok Bonnie Blue was called a 'w----' after sticking her tongue out for a photo.

“Nope, please don’t do that. Be normal. I’m trying to get a thumbnail photo, why do you have to be a w----? We’re not filming,” the interviewer told her, to which she responded, “You can talk to me with respect.” The interviewer didn’t hold back in his reply, telling her, “But look what you're doing, you expect respect doing this?” Blue clapped her hands before saying, “That’s fine,” and turning around.

Fans Applauded Bonnie Blue

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Fans applauded Bonnie Blue for standing up for herself after being called a 'w----.'

Fans in the comments section applauded Blue’s strong reaction to the rude comment. “WE SUPPORT BONNIE BLUE,” one fan wrote, while another declared, "I wanna be like u when I grow up.” “She’s such a ragebaiter and I’m kinda here for it,” a third added.

Bonnie Blue Rose to Fame in January

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue rose to fame on OnlyFans earlier this year.

Blue rose to fame on OnlyFans, making headlines in January when she slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours. She has only continued to gain popularity online, later revealing that she earns more than $2 million per month, according to 60 Minutes Australia. “I’ve got a Ferrari, I’ve never drove it. I’ve got zero interest in it, to be honest. It just looks good,” Blue said during the interview. “My wardrobe is probably just over 1 million pounds. But, the best thing about earning money is the memories you can make from it. I’ve always said, ‘I’d sell every item of clothing I’ve got, the cars, anything, and I’d replace it with memories.’ But I’m very fortunate that I can do both.”

Bonnie Blue Changed Platforms

Source: 60 Minutes Australia/YouTube Bonnie Blue switched from OnlyFans to Fansly in June.