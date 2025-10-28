Adult Star Bonnie Blue Reveals the 'Intimate' Part of Her Job She Doesn't Show to Her Fans

Article continues below advertisement

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue is opening up about some behind-the-scenes moments she doesn't broadcast to the world. “I think the side that a lot of people don’t see is the amount of hours that I spend where I’m just on a laptop, where I spend chatting online, I’m on calls, I’m making custom requests,” Blue, 26, shared during the October 27 episode of 60 Minutes Australia, which took a deep dive into her career. “That’s a part of the job I sort of don’t show because it’s very intimate.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: 60 Minutes Australia/YouTube Bonnie Blue claims she is on her laptop a lot.

Article continues below advertisement

Blue shot to fame after she became known for being intimate with over 1,000 men in just 12 hours — and now, she’s earning a jaw-dropping $2 million every month. Even with all that cash, she insisted she’s not chasing flashy toys. “I’ve got a Ferrari, I’ve never drove it. I’ve got zero interest in it, to be honest. It just looks good,” she said. “My wardrobe is probably just over 1 million pounds. The best thing about earning money is the memories you can make from it. I’ve always said, ‘I’d sell every item of clothing I’ve got, the cars, anything, and I’d replace it with memories.’ But I’m very fortunate that I can do both.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: 60 Minutes Australia/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Blue — whose legal name is Tia Emma Billinger — only entered the s-- industry in 2022 after finding her traditional corporate job unfulfilling. She first tried camming and escorting before moving to OnlyFans. Since then, she’s carved out a niche engaging with “freshers,” meaning virgins or newly-18 fans, and participating in competitive s-- events.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: 60 Minutes Australia/YouTube The former OnlyFans star became famous for being intimate with more than 1,000 men in 12 hours.

Article continues below advertisement

Her personal life has also come up in interviews. During an October 2024 appearance on the “Saving Grace” podcast, she revealed her parents surprisingly have her back. "They were like, 'We wouldn't choose this for you,'" she recalled. "They're like any other parents, they just want me to be happy. They've seen me sleeping with 18-year-olds, dads and husbands [that] make me happy."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

But pushing boundaries has caused controversy. Her planned “Petting Zoo” event — which would feature her unclothed and tied inside a glass box while attempting to set a new record by being with 2,000 men — sparked major backlash.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @onlybonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue earns around $2 million every month from her adult content career.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's clearly unfair, and it's frustrating because I've been singled out and it's just because I get more press and more views," Blue told Us Weekly in June. "It's not because what I did was dangerous. I've been the only content creator that's happily slept with the numbers I have and have walked away smiling each time."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @onlybonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue said her parents support her even though they wouldn’t have chosen this job for her.

Article continues below advertisement

OnlyFans disagreed — and banned her over it. In a statement, a spokesperson explained, "Extreme 'challenge' content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service. Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation."