How Much Do OnlyFans Creators Earn on the Adult Content Platform? Performers and Celebrities Reveal Whopping Salaries

Annie Charlotte

Source: @annieecharlotte/Instagram Annie Charlotte has a rare congenital condition called uterus didelphys.

London-based OnlyFans model Annie Charlotte revealed she earned $1 million in her first two years on the platform. As she did not know how to manage it, she found herself having over $350,000 in credit card debt. "Once I started earning this amount I got pretty addicted to partying and spending it how I wanted to," she told news.com.au. "I just kept spending and spending and not thinking about where the money was coming from, and I started racking up credit card debt quickly." She continued, "I didn't realize how much debt I was going into because the money was flowing." After realizing she owed a whopping amount, Charlotte experienced "a massive dip" and stopped making money. The experience led her to create a solid financial plan as she sought to become debt-free again.

Annie Knight

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram Annie Knight was hospitalized after completing her infamous 583 men challenge.

Annie Knight made $5,000 a month when she first started on OnlyFans. After losing her regular job, she decided to become a full-time adult content creator, leading her to earn $30,000 a month. "It was May 2023 when I started to make over $100,000 per month, and that quickly crawled up to $200,000 per month, where I have comfortably sat for the past two years," she told news.com.au. Knight's 583 men challenge in May reportedly gave her a $400,000 boost, so she is now reportedly making at least $600,000 on the website.

Bella Thorne

Source: MEGA Bella Thorne made headlines after proposing to her fiancé, Mark Emms.

Bhad Bhabie

Source: MEGA Bhad Bhabie revealed her cancer diagnosis amid weight concerns.

In an appearance on DDG's Twitch stream in March, Bhad Bhabie revealed she made "a million dollars in six hours" when she first started on OnlyFans. "And by the end of day it was like $4 million," she shared. "Now, overall, the net on it is like $75 million."

Blac Chyna

Source: MEGA Blac Chyna joined Passes after quitting OnlyFans.

Before deactivating her OnlyFans account in March 2023, Blac Chyna raked in a hefty salary on the platform. While she sparked rumors she made $240 million as a creator, she clarified to Forbes that the "actual number was close to $2 million, within a two-year span." "I opened it in 2020, so right when the pandemic had hit. I had opened it because I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what's about to happen?" Chyna added to the magazine.

Bonnie Blue

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue revealed she dated one of her event participants after her split from Oliver Davidson.

During an appearance on Camilla Araujo's podcast, Bonnie Blue disclosed she pulls in a massive salary of $2.1 million per month on the platform.

Corinna Kopf

Source: @corinnakopf/Instagram Corinna Kopf clarified she has not 'actually retired' from OnlyFans.

Corinna Kopf claimed she earned over $1 million within 48 hours of joining OnlyFans in 2021. After rumors circulated that she made $67 million during her three years on the platform, she announced her retirement, writing on X, "no more link in bio ……." However, Kopf took to her social media page again to clarify she has not "actually retired" from OnlyFans just yet but "i do want to try and separate from it slowly over the next couple of months." "i've been in a consistent battle with myself over it recently and it's time to slowly step away," she continued. In a second tweet, she directly disclosed her monthly earnings on the platform. “If you want me to be super and i mean SUPER transparent i hate being on the site/ how i'm looked at by others but i'm currently building a home and walking away from $300,000+ dollars a month seems a little…stupid," Kopf added.

Elena Davies

Source: @elenadavies/Instagram Elena Davies previously revealed her 'Big Brother' salary.

Big Brother alum Elena Davies charges $17 a month on OnlyFans, earning an estimated $61,000 a year.

Farrah Abraham

Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham starred on '16 and Pregnant.'

"It's millions," Farrah Abraham said of her OnlyFans salary during an appearance on Kailyn Lowry's "Barely Famous" podcast in June. "Millions of dollars a year."

Harry Jowsey

Source: MEGA Kristin Cavallari claimed Harry Jowsey sent her an NSFW photo of his 'gigantic' asset during her podcast tour.

In August 2021, Harry Jowsey uploaded a photo of a trophy with the text, "Congratulations Top Earner $500,000." While he did not disclose exactly how much he made the first time he joined the platform, he confirmed that by October 2021, he had earned more than $1 million on OnlyFans. "I don't have anything to hide and I'm an open book with everyone," Jowsey revealed on the "Trading Secrets" podcast. "My biggest goal is to have people that were in the same position as me, someone who has achieved some small success, to know that it is possible for you to do it."

Jenelle Evans

Source: MEGA Jenelle Evans joined OnlyFans in May 2022.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans also found success on OnlyFans after creating an account with then-husband David Eason in May 2022. During an August livestream, her pal Tori Rhyne revealed the amount she has made on the platform over the years: $1,511,578.

Larsa Pippen

Source: MEGA Larsa Pippen said her earnings depend on the number of posts she shares.

Larsa Pippen told her Real Housewives of Miami costars she nets a substantial salary of $10,000 a day on OnlyFans, although she once earned $200,000 showing much skin on the website. "It's really fun," she said of being part of the X-rated platform. "I do like the one-on-one and the exclusive content, things that I wouldn't post on Instagram."

Lil Tay

Source: @liltay/Instagram Lil Tay launched an OnlyFans account as soon as she turned 18.

In an Instagram post, Lil Tay announced she "broke the f--- out of that onlyfans record" by making $1 million in three hours. "come see content I took of myself at 12:01AM on my 18th BDAY😳 ONLY AVAILABLE FOR 24hrs," she teased her followers in August.

Renee Gracie

Source: @onlyfansreneegracie/Instagram Renee Gracie is also an Australian speedster.

From driving race cars, Renee Gracie shifted her career and started driving income from her OnlyFans account. "When I was racing, I was broke," she told Truly in May 2024. "I gave up racing to become an OnlyFans model and in just over six months, I earned 1 million (Australian dollars) and bought my multimillion-dollar mansion. My absolute dream would be when I'm 40 years old to be completely retired and done from working." Gracie made $24,000 in her first month on OnlyFans before pocketing $100,000 starting in July 2021.

Sophie Rain

Source: @sophieraiin/Instagram Sophie Rain issued a warning to aspiring OnlyFans creators.