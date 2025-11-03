Bonnie Blue Labeled a 'Predator' for Trying to Sleep With 'Barely Legal' 18-Year-Olds

Article continues below advertisement

A member of Bonnie Blue's team had an unexpected encounter during her latest meet and greet tour stop. In a new YouTube video, the adult film star, 26, was at a bar in Lincoln, England, where she chatted with fans and took photos — however, one man at the venue shamed her behavior.

'I Think She's a Predator'

Source: @BonnieBluexox/youtube Bonnie Blue was called a 'predator'' during her meet and greet tour for sleeping with 18-year-olds.

"I think she’s a predator. And I think she should go somewhere else, please, and leave all of these kind people alone," the guy stated. After Blue's colleague noted she isn't "bothering" anyone and fans are the ones who approach her, the critic replied, "True. I think she’s still a predator."

Source: @BonnieBluexox/youtube Blue's colleague defended her actions, insisting she's never 'preyed on anyone.'

"She hasn't preyed on anyone," the guy noted. "I think she has ... 'Freshly 18?'" he said, to which the interviewer corrected him, pointing out, "She doesn't say that. It's 'barely legal.'" "Ha. It’s the same thing," the critic noted, to which the reporter responded, "It's not the same thing. But I can see what you're getting at."

Backlash Against the Star Is Growing

Blue's sexual videos have caused plenty of controversy, as in November, she claimed she was "banned from every bar in Newcastle" during her tour. "They said they're going to call the police. I don't know why — I'm on public property and they don't seem to care about all the other people that seem to sneak their way into the U.K.," she dissed. During that same tour, it was reported that the social media star was "punched square in the jaw" by a girl who allegedly "said something to [her] about how she was setting feminism back."

Bonnie Blue's OnlyFans Ban

Source: mega The adult film star was banned from OnlyFans earlier this year over her 'petting zoo' idea.

The star went viral on OnlyFans for sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours, but she was eventually banned from the platform over her "petting zoo" idea. For the stunt, she wanted to be tied up in a glass box while getting intimate with 2,000 men. In an official statement, an OnlyFans spokesperson said, "Extreme challenge content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service. Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation… This is why it has been necessary to take this action. We always act when users breach our terms of service."

Source: @bonnieblue/instagram Blue felt she was 'singled out' by OnlyFans because she's so successful.