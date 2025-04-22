or
Adult Film Star Bonnie Blue Admits She Would Marry Donald Trump in Hilarious Confession: 'I Would Be Very Good at Running America'

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Bonnie Blue.
Source: MEGA; @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram

Bonnie Blue said she would marry Donald Trump over Russell Brand or Andrew Tate in a shocking confession.

By:

April 22 2025, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

Bonnie Blue revealed her true feelings toward some of the most controversial figures in a new podcast interview.

While appearing on Riley Reid's podcast, the host asked her to pick who she would marry, avoid and kiss if the three men were Donald Trump, Russell Brand, who has been charged with rape and sexual assault earlier this month, and Andrew Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist.

bonnie blue marry donald trump confession
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram

Bonnie Blue said she would kiss Donald Trump.

"Avoid Russell Brand, if I were to kiss Donald Trump, he would make my face orange with all that fake tan. I'm not really into that. I would kiss Andrew Tate. To be fair, I think I would be very good at running America, so I would marry Donald Trump. I feel like they are all bad to be honest. But if they're in our queue, then we have to deal with it!" Blue, who made headlines for having s-- with 1,057 men in 12 hours, shared in the chat, which was posted to Instagram on Monday, April 21.

"kiss, marry, avoid - donald trump, russell brand, andrew tate," Blue, 25, captioned the Instagram Reel.

bonnie blue marry donald trump confession
Source: MEGA

Bonnie Blue commented on Donald Trump's 'fake tan.'

Of course, people had a lot of feelings about the trio selected. One person wrote, "This selection got my brain in a tizzyyy 😵‍💫 whoever made these choices was like 'let’s f--- them uppp bout this,'" while another said, "Those poor guys! They really don't deserve the likes of you!"

A third person added, "Girl, the answer is to 💀 them all, or at the very least AVOID them all 😂."

bonnie blue marry donald trump confession
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is married to Melania Trump.

As OK! previously reported, Blue was back in the spotlight as of late as many believed she was pregnant after rumors swirled.

However, she cleared the air.

"The last 24 hours, I've hinted at being pregnant. The reason being is I'm going to use the media attention and the extra income I have had over the last few days because I want to pay for someone's IVF journey and I want to do good and I want to do better," she shared in a YouTube video.

bonnie blue marry donald trump confession
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram

Bonnie Blue clarified she's not pregnant.

The content creator revealed she herself struggled with infertility.

"It was, honestly, like the most lonely experience, because you don't really tell family and friends — it's not something that's spoken about much," she said. "So if I was to have seen someone joking about pregnancy, I wouldn't have seen the funny side of it."

