Russell Brand's Sexual Assault Accusations and Charges: Everything to Know
Russell Brand Was Accused of Sexual Assault in 2023
In September 2023, a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's current affairs show Dispatches cited multiple women — including a 16-year-old — who accused Russell Brand of physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault and rape.
The St. Trinian actor allegedly raped a woman in Bournemouth in 1999 and indecently assaulted a woman in Westminster in 2001. He also reportedly orally raped and sexually assaulted another woman in Westminster in 2004 and sexually assaulted a fourth woman between 2004 and 2005.
One of the accusers alleged she was 16 when she went on her first date with then-30-year-old Brand, who reportedly said, "I don't give a f--- if you're 12 ... I need to know where I stand legally."
Before the women came forward, Brand's ex-girlfriend Jordan Martin accused him of sexual assault and physical and emotional abuse in her 2014 book, kNot: Entanglement with a Celebrity.
How Russell Brand Reacted to the Accusations
Brand uploaded an Instagram video to refute the claims made by his accusers.
"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies," he declared. "And as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual."
He continued, "I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent. And I'm being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny."
The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor slammed the investigation, calling it a "coordinated attack" on his character. He ended the clip with a message for his followers.
Russell Brand's Stand-Up Tour Dates Were Postponed Following the 2023 Accusations
A report shared by The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the suspension of Brand's three stand-up shows after the sexual assault and rape allegations emerged.
"We are postponing these few remaining addiction charity fundraiser shows, we don't like doing it — but we know you'll understand," the tour promoter said in a statement.
Authorities Conducted an Investigation Into Russell Brand Following the Accusations
The Metropolitan Police Department conducted an investigation after receiving a number of allegations after the reporting by The Sunday Times, The Times and Dispatches.
In November 2024, the Crown Prosecution Service disclosed that the detectives submitted an evidence file regarding the allegations against Brand.
Russell Brand Was Charged in April 2025
Brand was charged with one count of rape, one of indecent assault, one of oral rape and two of sexual assault following the completion of the 2023 investigation, Deadline reported.
"The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers," Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said in a statement. "The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at CIT@met.police.uk."
Meanwhile, the CPS said it authorized the police to charge the Get Him to the Greek star with a number of sexual offences after it reviewed the evidence related to the case.
"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings," Jaswant Narwal, a barrister and prosecutor at the CPS, said.
Russell Brand Responded to the Charges
In an Instagram video posted on April 4, the disgraced Rock of Ages actor admitted his past was not perfect while asserting his innocence after the Met police announced his charges.
"We're very fortunate in a way to live in a time where there's so little trust in the British government," he said. "We're very fortunate I suppose that this is happening at a time where we know the law has become a kind of weapon to be used against people, institutions and sometimes entire nations."
Brand declared he had been "a fool" before he "lived in the light of the Lord," adding, "I was a drug addict, a s-- addict, and an imbecile. But what I never was, was a rapist. I've never engaged in nonconsensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes. I'm now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I'm incredibly grateful for that."
He is scheduled to appear before the judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on May 2.