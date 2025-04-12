Russell Brand's Sexual Assault Accusations and Charges: Everything to Know

In September 2023, a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's current affairs show Dispatches cited multiple women — including a 16-year-old — who accused Russell Brand of physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault and rape.

The St. Trinian actor allegedly raped a woman in Bournemouth in 1999 and indecently assaulted a woman in Westminster in 2001. He also reportedly orally raped and sexually assaulted another woman in Westminster in 2004 and sexually assaulted a fourth woman between 2004 and 2005.

One of the accusers alleged she was 16 when she went on her first date with then-30-year-old Brand, who reportedly said, "I don't give a f--- if you're 12 ... I need to know where I stand legally."

Before the women came forward, Brand's ex-girlfriend Jordan Martin accused him of sexual assault and physical and emotional abuse in her 2014 book, kNot: Entanglement with a Celebrity.