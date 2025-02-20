OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Says She Will 'Livestream' the Birth of Her Child as She Addresses Pregnancy Rumors
Is Bonnie Blue about to be a mom?
In a new Instagram post, the star seemingly confirmed she is pregnant with her first child, as she claimed she plans to livestream the delivery in eight months.
According to the clip uploaded to the @schoolies_xo account, Blue said she's "excited" to record her birth after hinting at her pregnancy on social media.
“Don't worry boys, you haven't got to queue for this one,” the post was captioned, referencing how 1,057 men lined up to sleep with Blue over 12 hours.
In response, users slammed the blonde beauty and accused her of faking the pregnancy, with one claiming, “She isn't pregnant. just for attention,” while another said, “All time shocker Bonnie Blue is pregnant and for some reason she also doesn't know who the dad is.”
This came after Blue shared a photo to her Instagram account of pickles covered in chocolate sauce and sprinkles, referencing how she is having “cravings.”
In another upload, she shared photos of herself alongside the caption, “It’s giving milf vibes.”
Additionally, on her Instagram Story, the OnlyFans creator posted a video saying, “Some women struggle to get pregnant, which is horrible. And I have a lot of spare... so I want to help resolve that.”
She also penned “solution pending” with the pregnant emoji on the upload.
Though Blue’s internet activity has referenced how she is with child, the internet personality has yet to provide actual evidence of her pregnancy.
Following Blue’s exciting news, former Maury host Maury Povich shared his reaction in a recent tweet.
“I’m sitting this one out,” the 86-year-old star joked, referencing how his show uncovered the paternity of women’s babies.
He then uploaded the quip to Instagram and said he wished her the “best of luck” in finding the father.
In response to his tease, Povich’s fans praised him for “bowing out gracefully” as the pregnancy rumors swirl.
One user joked the TV personality missed “a whole season’s worth of content” with Blue’s story.
As OK! previously reported, the 25-year-old hinted at becoming a mother after rival Lily Phillips claimed to be pregnant in a shocking post.
"The secret is out💗💙 baby Phillips 2025," she penned on Wednesday, February 19, along with a photo of a positive pregnancy test.
The internet then took to her comments section to troll the star — who is famous for documenting her experience sleeping with 100 men in one day.
"Now who’s the daddy 😅," someone queried.