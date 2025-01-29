or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > OnlyFans
OK LogoNEWS

'Toxic' Bonnie Blue Slammed by Model Nicola McLean for Bragging About Sleeping With 'Naive' 18-Year-Olds: 'It's Really Alarming'

Composite photo of Bonnie Blue and Nicola McLean
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/instagram;@nicolamclean30/instagram

Nicola McLean thinks Bonnie Blue needs 'professional help.'

By:

Jan. 29 2025, Published 11:59 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Model Nicola McLean believes OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue's stunt of sleeping with 1,000 men in 12 hours is going to ruin the next generation's views on intimacy.

In an op-ed, McLean stated that as a mother, she worries "about the toxic message Bonnie is sending out to teenage boys."

Article continues below advertisement
bonnie blue slammed nicola mclean sleeping naive year olds
Source: @nicolamclean30/instagram

Nicola McLean criticized OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue for bragging about sleeping with 'barely legal' men.

Article continues below advertisement

One of her biggest gripes with Blue, 25, was sleeping with "naive" individuals who just turned 18.

"My eldest boy, Rocky, is 18 and not old enough to decide whether he wants to stand in a queue, s--- Bonnie Blue and be on the internet for the rest of his life," she noted.

"I think there would be a lot more eyebrows raised if there was a man out there saying he wanted to sleep with a thousand barely legal girls," McLean, 43, pointed out.

Article continues below advertisement
bonnie blue slammed nicola mclean sleeping naive year olds
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

Blue claimed she slept with 1,000 men in 12 hours.

Article continues below advertisement

McLean said it "boils her blood" that Blue used phrases like "barely legal" when naming the people she slept with.

"It’s not just boys I worry about. It’s worrying for young girls, too," she shared. "Teenage lads are going to expect their girlfriends to behave more like her and other adult stars who are painting a totally unrealistic picture of what s-- is. And those girls will think they have to 'perform' to a certain level and maybe do things they’re not ready for, in case their boyfriends cheat on them."

Article continues below advertisement

McLean finds Blue's behavior "really alarming" and believes the OnlyFans star should seek "professional help."

"I think a day will come when she regrets this. She has to take some responsibility for her actions," the mom-of-two explained.

"She wants to sleep with barely legal teens and put them on her OnlyFans site, but what happens when that teen grows up, has his dream job, a serious girlfriend, or a family?" McLean questioned. "He then has that worry that his life could be ruined because of a stupid decision he made at 18."

MORE ON:
OnlyFans

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
bonnie blue slammed nicola mclean sleeping naive year olds
Source: @nicolamclean30/instagram

McLean feels Blue's behavior will 'damage' an entire generation's views on intimacy.

Article continues below advertisement

McLean concluded her address by expressing that Blue's actions are "so damaging" and will likely cause mental health issues for some.

"What she’s doing is totally beyond my understanding and, worse, it’s threatening to damage a whole generation of young men and women," she stated.

Article continues below advertisement
bonnie blue slammed nicola mclean sleeping naive year olds
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

The British TV star believes Blue will one day 'regret' her actions.

Article continues below advertisement

Blue's actions appeared to start somewhat of a trend, as OnlyFans star Lily Phillips is going viral for her own escapades, claiming she booked an Airbnb to sleep with 101 men in 14 hours.

Phillips revealed she was then banned from using the app.

"It was really scary because they could f------ sue me, but fingers crossed," Phillips admitted on a podcast interview earlier this month. "If they sue me, I'll just buy [the property] off them and make it, like, a tourist attraction."

The Sun published McLean's words.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.