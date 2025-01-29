'Toxic' Bonnie Blue Slammed by Model Nicola McLean for Bragging About Sleeping With 'Naive' 18-Year-Olds: 'It's Really Alarming'

One of her biggest gripes with Blue, 25, was sleeping with "naive" individuals who just turned 18.

"My eldest boy, Rocky, is 18 and not old enough to decide whether he wants to stand in a queue, s--- Bonnie Blue and be on the internet for the rest of his life," she noted.

"I think there would be a lot more eyebrows raised if there was a man out there saying he wanted to sleep with a thousand barely legal girls," McLean, 43, pointed out.