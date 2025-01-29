'Toxic' Bonnie Blue Slammed by Model Nicola McLean for Bragging About Sleeping With 'Naive' 18-Year-Olds: 'It's Really Alarming'
Model Nicola McLean believes OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue's stunt of sleeping with 1,000 men in 12 hours is going to ruin the next generation's views on intimacy.
In an op-ed, McLean stated that as a mother, she worries "about the toxic message Bonnie is sending out to teenage boys."
One of her biggest gripes with Blue, 25, was sleeping with "naive" individuals who just turned 18.
"My eldest boy, Rocky, is 18 and not old enough to decide whether he wants to stand in a queue, s--- Bonnie Blue and be on the internet for the rest of his life," she noted.
"I think there would be a lot more eyebrows raised if there was a man out there saying he wanted to sleep with a thousand barely legal girls," McLean, 43, pointed out.
McLean said it "boils her blood" that Blue used phrases like "barely legal" when naming the people she slept with.
"It’s not just boys I worry about. It’s worrying for young girls, too," she shared. "Teenage lads are going to expect their girlfriends to behave more like her and other adult stars who are painting a totally unrealistic picture of what s-- is. And those girls will think they have to 'perform' to a certain level and maybe do things they’re not ready for, in case their boyfriends cheat on them."
McLean finds Blue's behavior "really alarming" and believes the OnlyFans star should seek "professional help."
"I think a day will come when she regrets this. She has to take some responsibility for her actions," the mom-of-two explained.
"She wants to sleep with barely legal teens and put them on her OnlyFans site, but what happens when that teen grows up, has his dream job, a serious girlfriend, or a family?" McLean questioned. "He then has that worry that his life could be ruined because of a stupid decision he made at 18."
McLean concluded her address by expressing that Blue's actions are "so damaging" and will likely cause mental health issues for some.
"What she’s doing is totally beyond my understanding and, worse, it’s threatening to damage a whole generation of young men and women," she stated.
Blue's actions appeared to start somewhat of a trend, as OnlyFans star Lily Phillips is going viral for her own escapades, claiming she booked an Airbnb to sleep with 101 men in 14 hours.
Phillips revealed she was then banned from using the app.
"It was really scary because they could f------ sue me, but fingers crossed," Phillips admitted on a podcast interview earlier this month. "If they sue me, I'll just buy [the property] off them and make it, like, a tourist attraction."
