Bonnie Blue Teases Skipping Court for NSFW Act as She'd Rather Have College Boys 'Tie' Her Hands 'Behind Her Back'

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue hinted at skipping an upcoming court appearance, teasing she'd rather have college boys restrain her. “Hey boys, I have been cooperating with the police and tomorrow is my court date,” the adult content creator, 26, said in a statement to a news outlet on Tuesday, April 21. “But I’d rather have my hands tied behind my back by someone at Westminster University instead of Westminster Magistrates Court. So uni boys, see you tomorrow, and to the boys in blue, uni students do it better.”

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue Hinted Missing Upcoming Court Appearance

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue posted a since-deleted video of herself mimicking a NSFW act outside the Indonesian embassy in London.

Blue (real name: Tia Billinger) was charged with "outraging public decency" after posting a since-deleted December 2025 video that showed her mimicking an oral s-- act while holding an Indonesian flag outside the country's embassy in London, England. The clip was reportedly posted the same day that Blue arrived in England following her deportation from Bali, Indonesia, in December 2025, on suspicion of making pornographic content. The Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed to a news outlet that Blue's charge occurred "via postal requisition" on March 16 and she could "face up to six months behind bars" if convicted.

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue On Her Recent Arrest

Source: MEGA Bonnie Blue said she was 'feeling fine' as she faces charges for mimicking an NSFW act.

Multiple outlets reported that the online influencer is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 22. The U.K. native eventually spoke out about her arrest in a statement on March 24. “I’m feeling fine,” Blue told a news outlet. “I’m going to reveal and answer all the questions regarding me being charged in my latest g------- video. It will be a very explicit video.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue Faked a Pregnancy

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue confirmed she faked a pregnancy that she announced in February.

That same month, Blue made headlines after admitting she faked a pregnancy, first announced in February, as part of a money-making stint. “So, spring break is done, and I’m no longer gonna need this fake bump so thank you for all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait, because not only has it paid for the villa, the sunshine, but over 100 million views has made me £1 million better off,” Blue said in a social media video via The Mirror.

Bonnie Blue Teased Potential Pregnancy in Febuary

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue brushed off questions about pregnancy after hosting a viral event where she made it her mission to sleep with 400 men.