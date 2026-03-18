Bonnie Blue Could Face Jail Time After Being Charged With 'Outraging Public Decency' by London Police

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Bonnie Blue's fantasies may become her reality, as she could find herself behind bars after being charged by Metropolitan Police on Monday, May 16. The controversial star, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was charged with "outraging public decency" amid an ongoing probe in the U.K. She was ordered to appear in London's Westminster Magistrates Court next month. Blue's charges stem from the adult entertainer allegedly posting a video in December 2025 that portrayed her simulating an inappropriate act in front the Embassy of Indonesia on Great Peter Street in Westminster while holding the country's flag.

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Bonnie Blue's London Charges Follow Bali Arrest Shocker

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue's charges in London were officially revealed by police.

The clip was shared following her arrest and deportation from the county for "working on a tourist via" in Bali as part of her Barely Legal tour. She was notably "blacklisted" from the Asian nation as a result of her scandal. Outraging public decency charges carry a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment or an unlimited fine, however, Blue could face both consequences depending on the judge's ultimate ruling.

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Bonnie Blue Ordered to Appear in Court on April 22 for London Charges

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue could face up to six months in prison as a result of the charges.

"A woman has been charged with outraging public decency following an investigation by the Met Police. Tia Billinger, 26 (14.05.1999) of Draycott in Derbyshire, was charged via postal requisition on Monday, 16 March. She will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 22 April," a statement from police read.

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Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue was charged after an 'incident' in front of the Embassy of Indonesia in London.

The message continued, "The charge relates to an incident in Great Peter Street, SW1 on Monday, 15 December. An investigation took place, and a woman in her 20s was interviewed under caution on Tuesday, 2 February. A referral was made to the Crown Prosecution Service which subsequently authorized the above charge."

Bonnie Blue's Biggest Scandals