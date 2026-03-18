Bonnie Blue Could Face Jail Time After Being Charged With 'Outraging Public Decency' by London Police
March 18 2026, Published 8:39 a.m. ET
Bonnie Blue's fantasies may become her reality, as she could find herself behind bars after being charged by Metropolitan Police on Monday, May 16.
The controversial star, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was charged with "outraging public decency" amid an ongoing probe in the U.K. She was ordered to appear in London's Westminster Magistrates Court next month.
Blue's charges stem from the adult entertainer allegedly posting a video in December 2025 that portrayed her simulating an inappropriate act in front the Embassy of Indonesia on Great Peter Street in Westminster while holding the country's flag.
Bonnie Blue's London Charges Follow Bali Arrest Shocker
The clip was shared following her arrest and deportation from the county for "working on a tourist via" in Bali as part of her Barely Legal tour. She was notably "blacklisted" from the Asian nation as a result of her scandal.
Outraging public decency charges carry a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment or an unlimited fine, however, Blue could face both consequences depending on the judge's ultimate ruling.
Bonnie Blue Ordered to Appear in Court on April 22 for London Charges
"A woman has been charged with outraging public decency following an investigation by the Met Police. Tia Billinger, 26 (14.05.1999) of Draycott in Derbyshire, was charged via postal requisition on Monday, 16 March. She will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 22 April," a statement from police read.
- Bonnie Blue Arrested in Bali During Latest Stop of 'Bang Bus' Tour With 'Barely Legal' Men: Report
- Bonnie Blue Is OnlyFans’ 'Biggest Disgrace': Adult Film Star Bashed by Fellow Creators Sophie Rain and Aishah Sofey After Bali Arrest
- 'Tell Your IT Guy I Said Hi': Bonnie Blue Reacts After ABC News Facebook Hack
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The message continued, "The charge relates to an incident in Great Peter Street, SW1 on Monday, 15 December. An investigation took place, and a woman in her 20s was interviewed under caution on Tuesday, 2 February. A referral was made to the Crown Prosecution Service which subsequently authorized the above charge."
Bonnie Blue's Biggest Scandals
Blue's charges and Bali arrest come amid a slew of controversies the raunchy creator has faced since skyrocketing into the spotlight as a result of her adult film career.
Among scandals include Blue encouraging men to cheat on their partners, sleeping with "barely legal teens" and claiming she broke a world record by sleeping with 1,057 men in just 12 hours.
She was also permanently banned from OnlyFans in June 2025 for posting "extreme" content and prohibited from entering any bar in New Castle.