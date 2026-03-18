or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bonnie Blue
OK LogoNEWS

Bonnie Blue Could Face Jail Time After Being Charged With 'Outraging Public Decency' by London Police

Photo of Bonnie Blue.
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue is in deep legal trouble in her home country.

Profile Image

March 18 2026, Published 8:39 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue's fantasies may become her reality, as she could find herself behind bars after being charged by Metropolitan Police on Monday, May 16.

The controversial star, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was charged with "outraging public decency" amid an ongoing probe in the U.K. She was ordered to appear in London's Westminster Magistrates Court next month.

Blue's charges stem from the adult entertainer allegedly posting a video in December 2025 that portrayed her simulating an inappropriate act in front the Embassy of Indonesia on Great Peter Street in Westminster while holding the country's flag.

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue's London Charges Follow Bali Arrest Shocker

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Bonnie Blue's charges in London were officially revealed by police.
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue's charges in London were officially revealed by police.

The clip was shared following her arrest and deportation from the county for "working on a tourist via" in Bali as part of her Barely Legal tour. She was notably "blacklisted" from the Asian nation as a result of her scandal.

Outraging public decency charges carry a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment or an unlimited fine, however, Blue could face both consequences depending on the judge's ultimate ruling.

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue Ordered to Appear in Court on April 22 for London Charges

Image of Bonnie Blue could face up to six months in prison as a result of the charges.
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue could face up to six months in prison as a result of the charges.

"A woman has been charged with outraging public decency following an investigation by the Met Police. Tia Billinger, 26 (14.05.1999) of Draycott in Derbyshire, was charged via postal requisition on Monday, 16 March. She will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 22 April," a statement from police read.

MORE ON:
Bonnie Blue

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Bonnie Blue was charged after an 'incident' in front of the Embassy of Indonesia in London.
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue was charged after an 'incident' in front of the Embassy of Indonesia in London.

The message continued, "The charge relates to an incident in Great Peter Street, SW1 on Monday, 15 December. An investigation took place, and a woman in her 20s was interviewed under caution on Tuesday, 2 February. A referral was made to the Crown Prosecution Service which subsequently authorized the above charge."

Bonnie Blue's Biggest Scandals

Image of Bonnie Blew has faced widespread backlash over her controversial career.
Source: MEGA

Bonnie Blew has faced widespread backlash over her controversial career.

Blue's charges and Bali arrest come amid a slew of controversies the raunchy creator has faced since skyrocketing into the spotlight as a result of her adult film career.

Among scandals include Blue encouraging men to cheat on their partners, sleeping with "barely legal teens" and claiming she broke a world record by sleeping with 1,057 men in just 12 hours.

She was also permanently banned from OnlyFans in June 2025 for posting "extreme" content and prohibited from entering any bar in New Castle.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.