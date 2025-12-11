'Blacklisted' Bonnie Blue to Be Deported and Banned From Indonesia for 'at Least 10 Years' as She Avoids Prison After Bali Arrest

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue has been given the boot from Bali. The controversial adult film star, whose real name is Tia Billinger, is set to be deported from Indonesia within the next 48 hours and banned from returning for "at least 10 years" after being arrested for violating the country's morality and traffic laws. Blue has been questioned by police on the island for roughly one week after traveling to Bali with a tourist visa, which officials say she breached, and having her "Bang Bus" confiscated by law enforcement.

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Police found an 'adult video' on Bonnie Blue's phone.

After her arrest, police took the raunchy content creator's phone and found an "adult video" of her and a man. While the footage caused concern, officials ultimately ruled it did not contain nudity — therefore allowing Blue to avoid being charged with violating the country's strict laws against explicit entertainment and a prison sentence that could have spanned up to 15 years. Cops also were unable to prove whether the intimate clip was filmed in Bali or shared online. They did, however, conclude that Blue incorrectly use her tourist visa to produce promotional and profitable content, according to immigration authorities.

Bonnie Blue Violated Her Tourist Visa

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue was accused of 'misusing' her tourist visa in Bali.

"They misused the visa they had to make content in Bali," immigration chief Heru Winarko said while addressing the situation, per Daily Mail, noting she'll be "blacklisted from entering Indonesia" for a minimum of 10 years. Blue's pending deportation comes as she's scheduled to appear in court on Friday, December 12, for allegedly violating Bali's traffic laws.

Bonnie Blue's 'Bang Bus' Confiscated by Bali Police

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue's 'Bang Bus' was taken away by police.

Officials claim her signature blue van — the one she uses in videos to pick up "barely legal" men as part of her latest controversial publicity stunt — was being operated without proper authorization. Bali prohibits the use of "goods vehicles or open-air trucks" without a valid purpose. The charge carries a potential one-month jail sentence or a fine equivalent to less than $17. Blue allegedly wasn't driving the vehicle, however, insisting it was being operated by a man named Liam Andrew Jackson — a member of her team who was accused of not having an international driver's license.

Source: MEGA Bonnie Blue has been traveling the world for her Barely Legal tour.