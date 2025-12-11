or
Article continues below advertisement
'Blacklisted' Bonnie Blue to Be Deported and Banned From Indonesia for 'at Least 10 Years' as She Avoids Prison After Bali Arrest

Photo of Bonnie Blue.
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue was arrested in Bali on Friday, December 5.

Profile Image

Dec. 11 2025, Published 10:25 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue has been given the boot from Bali.

The controversial adult film star, whose real name is Tia Billinger, is set to be deported from Indonesia within the next 48 hours and banned from returning for "at least 10 years" after being arrested for violating the country's morality and traffic laws.

Blue has been questioned by police on the island for roughly one week after traveling to Bali with a tourist visa, which officials say she breached, and having her "Bang Bus" confiscated by law enforcement.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Police found an 'adult video' on Bonnie Blue's phone.
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Police found an 'adult video' on Bonnie Blue's phone.

After her arrest, police took the raunchy content creator's phone and found an "adult video" of her and a man. While the footage caused concern, officials ultimately ruled it did not contain nudity — therefore allowing Blue to avoid being charged with violating the country's strict laws against explicit entertainment and a prison sentence that could have spanned up to 15 years.

Cops also were unable to prove whether the intimate clip was filmed in Bali or shared online. They did, however, conclude that Blue incorrectly use her tourist visa to produce promotional and profitable content, according to immigration authorities.

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue Violated Her Tourist Visa

Image of Bonnie Blue was accused of 'misusing' her tourist visa in Bali.
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue was accused of 'misusing' her tourist visa in Bali.

"They misused the visa they had to make content in Bali," immigration chief Heru Winarko said while addressing the situation, per Daily Mail, noting she'll be "blacklisted from entering Indonesia" for a minimum of 10 years.

Blue's pending deportation comes as she's scheduled to appear in court on Friday, December 12, for allegedly violating Bali's traffic laws.

MORE ON:
Bonnie Blue

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue's 'Bang Bus' Confiscated by Bali Police

Image of Bonnie Blue's 'Bang Bus' was taken away by police.
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue's 'Bang Bus' was taken away by police.

Officials claim her signature blue van — the one she uses in videos to pick up "barely legal" men as part of her latest controversial publicity stunt — was being operated without proper authorization. Bali prohibits the use of "goods vehicles or open-air trucks" without a valid purpose. The charge carries a potential one-month jail sentence or a fine equivalent to less than $17.

Blue allegedly wasn't driving the vehicle, however, insisting it was being operated by a man named Liam Andrew Jackson — a member of her team who was accused of not having an international driver's license.

Image of Bonnie Blue has been traveling the world for her Barely Legal tour.
Source: MEGA

Bonnie Blue has been traveling the world for her Barely Legal tour.

"We have coordinated with the court, we will conduct fast trial for the traffic law violation. Tomorrow the trial will be held at Denpasar District Court," Badung Police Chief Arif Batubara shared in a press statement.

Blue was spotted being surrounded by press on Thursday, December 11, but kept quiet when asked whether she expected to be sent home soon. She wasn't shy to smile for cameras, however, and even filmed herself seductively licking a lollipop while dressed in matching green shorts and a tank top, as seen in photos obtained by the news outlet.

The U.K. native remained closely guarded by a male companion as she awaited entry into a restricted area for questioning with immigration officials.

