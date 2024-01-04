Bow Wow Slammed for Saying He Wishes Baby Mama Olivia Sky Would Be 'Run Over by a Mack Truck': 'Lowest of the Low'
Bow Wow is under fire for a since-deleted message he posted on social media.
On Wednesday, January 3, the star randomly shared a nasty message in an Instagram Story about Olivia Sky, the mother of his 3-year-old-son, Stone.
"I WISH MY BABY MOTHER GOT RAN OVER BY A MACK TRUCK 🤣. NOT JOIE THE BUM B---- YALL DONT LNOW [sic]," he wrote, clarifying that he wasn't shading his other baby mama Joie Chavis, with whom he shares daughter Shai, 12.
Despite taking down his cruel words, the rapper, 36, commented on the screenshot of the post, "BYRON IN REAL LIFE !” referencing his Madea’s Big Happy Family role, in which his character's baby mama frivolously spends child support money.
Social media users were disgusted by his words, with one person telling him, "Grow up, seek therapy, and keep your personal issues private."
"Why would you say that about your child's mother. Their primary caretaker ? SICK," another Instagram user said, with a third penning, "Wishing death on the mother of your child on a public platform is the lowest of the low.... lost respect."
Sky has yet to comment on her ex's words, though she surely has her hands full at the moment, as she revealed last year that she was pregnant with twin boys. Her last Instagram snap is from her September baby shower and showed a man kissing her pregnant belly.
"Little cuties are on the way✌🏽🍊🧡 #cuties #orange #babyshower #cutie," she captioned the picture.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though it appears the former child star doesn't have a great relationship with Sky, he has posted several photos with his daughter, who has her own Instagram account run by her mom.
In 2022, the dad-of-two marked his eldest tot's birthday with a celebratory post.
"Happy 11th B- Day to my beautiful baby girl! You getting older and keep getting flyer!" he declared. "The world is yours! @_shaimoss#bdaydinner🎂Bday party this weekend. Shai told me she bringing the city out 🤣."
He also shared a video from the festivties on his YouTube page.
Chavis honored their daughter when she turned 12 last year, writing, "What a fun weekend. Happy birthday baby @_shaimoss 💕."
The photos showed the preteen enjoying dessert, swimming with friends and walking into a hotel room filled with pink balloons.