Maitland Ward Reveals Dean McDermott Reached Out To Her About Doing 'Private Shows,' Despite Being 'A Married Man'

"It’s always weird when celebrities pop into my DMs just because I’m in porn now and they think that somehow makes me available. Still, even though I get it a lot, I was really surprised when Tori’s husband, Dean, wrote me and asked if I did private shows. He tried to contact me several times on social media about hooking up and having a night with me that he inferred he would pay for. I just felt gross about the whole thing and never responded," the Deeper star, 45, exclusively tells OK!.

"He was very much a married man at the time with children. It upsets me that there are certain men who assume that just because I am a sexual performer that I’ll immediately jump in bed with anyone and everyone. It’s just not the case at all," she continues.