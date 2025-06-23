'It Was a Difficult Time': Brad Pitt Reveals He Went to an AA Meeting After Split From Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt revealed he went to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting after his split from Angelina Jolie.
The F1 star confessed he was “pretty much on [his] knees” and needed to “wake the f--- up in some areas” during the June 23 episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.
'I Needed Rebooting'
"I was trying anything and everything, anything anyone threw at me,” Pitt shared. “It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting.”
While he didn’t specify when the AA meeting he went to was, he previously shared with a media outlet he attended for a year and a half.
Although he felt nervous about speaking, Pitt noted “everyone [being] so open” was inspiring.
'It Was Incredible'
“It gives you permission to go, ‘OK, I’m gonna step out on this edge and see what happens,’” he said. “And then I really grew to love it.”
Pitt also praised Shepard for being honest at AA meetings, which “meant a lot” to him.
“Dax was usually near the end because he’s been there awhile,” Pitt revealed, noting Shepard was akin to “an elder statesman” who threw “humor” into his wisdom.
“I just thought it was incredible, men sharing their experiences with their foibles, their missteps, their wants, their aches and a lot of humor with it,” he elaborated, noting he’d been raised in the Ozarks where men always insisted “everything is great.”
'I Had Taken Things Too Far'
When previously discussing his issues with alcohol, which were said to be a factor in his split from Jolie, Pitt told a media outlet, “I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges.”
As OK! reported, Pitt recently copped to not being perfect after divorcing Jolie.
“No matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from [it] and move on,” he told a media outlet when asked what makes him feel grounded. “It’ll lead to the next success.”
A 'Pretty Simple' Equation
Pitt, who is currently in dating Ines de Ramon, said he is now aware of “how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back.”
“Friends, family, and that’s it,” he added. “From there, we get to go make things. It’s a pretty simple, I think, equation.”
After eight years, Pitt and Jolie’s split was finalized at the end of 2024.
When asked if he was relieved knowing it was finally done, Pitt stated, “No. I didn’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”