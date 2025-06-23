'It Was a Difficult Time': Brad Pitt Reveals He Went to an AA Meeting After Split From Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt revealed he went to an AA meeting after his split from Angelina Jolie.

The F1 star confessed he was “pretty much on [his] knees” and needed to “wake the f--- up in some areas” during the June 23 episode of Dax Shepard ’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

Brad Pitt said he was inspired by everyone being 'so open' at AA.

Although he felt nervous about speaking, Pitt noted “everyone [being] so open” was inspiring.

While he didn’t specify when the AA meeting he went to was, he previously shared with a media outlet he attended for a year and a half.

"I was trying anything and everything, anything anyone threw at me,” Pitt shared. “It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting.”

“It gives you permission to go, ‘OK, I’m gonna step out on this edge and see what happens,’” he said. “And then I really grew to love it.”

Pitt also praised Shepard for being honest at AA meetings, which “meant a lot” to him.

“Dax was usually near the end because he’s been there awhile,” Pitt revealed, noting Shepard was akin to “an elder statesman” who threw “humor” into his wisdom.

“I just thought it was incredible, men sharing their experiences with their foibles, their missteps, their wants, their aches and a lot of humor with it,” he elaborated, noting he’d been raised in the Ozarks where men always insisted “everything is great.”