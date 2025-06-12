Brad Pitt Cops to Making 'Mistakes' After Finalizing Divorce From Angelina Jolie: 'You Learn and Move On'
After divorcing Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt admitted he's far from perfect.
“No matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from [it] and move on,” he told a media outlet when asked what makes him feel grounded. “It’ll lead to the next success.”
A Simple Equation
Pitt, who is currently in a relationship with Ines de Ramon, and said he is now aware of “how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back.”
“Friends, family, and that’s it,” the veteran actor added. “From there, we get to go make things. It’s a pretty simple, I think, equation.”
After eight years, Pitt and Jolie’s split was finalized at the end of 2024.
When asked if he felt “relief” knowing it was finally done, Pitt said, “No. I didn’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”
Angelina Jolie's Divorce Statement
When their divorce was settled, Jolie’s lawyer spoke to a media outlet to give the following statement: “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.”
He also noted this was just “one part” of a lengthy ordeal that began eight years ago.
“Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over,” her attorney concluded.
Their Kids 'Want Nothing to Do' With Brad Pitt
As OK! reported, an insider revealed Jolie and Pitt’s kids may “want nothing to do with” him after they dropped his last name.
According to a source, one of their children Maddox was very affected by their split and an alleged domestic abuse incident that occurred on a plane in 2016. He has since “taken it upon himself to be Angelina’s protector,” the insider added.
Angelina, for her part, is reportedly planning to take her kids on a summer getaway.
A Summer Getaway
"As soon as the twins are done their semester, Angelina wants them all to get out of L.A. for a good chunk of the summer,” an insider dished to a media outlet. “Where they go is going to depend on her schedule with work."
There have been rumors about a potential film shoot in Europe, where Angelina has spent “plenty of time” before, but the insider noted she wants to “give the kids a chance to weigh in” on where they’re going.
"If she’s not on location for work, then they will get the final say on where they all go,” they added.