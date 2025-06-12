Brad Pitt Cops to Making 'Mistakes' After Finalizing Divorce From Angelina Jolie: 'You Learn and Move On'

Pitt, who is currently in a relationship with Ines de Ramon, and said he is now aware of “how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back.”

“Friends, family, and that’s it,” the veteran actor added. “From there, we get to go make things. It’s a pretty simple, I think, equation.”

After eight years, Pitt and Jolie’s split was finalized at the end of 2024.

When asked if he felt “relief” knowing it was finally done, Pitt said, “No. I didn’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”