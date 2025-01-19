Brad Pitt 'Wants to Get His Life Back on Track' After Settling Angelina Jolie Divorce: 'There's a Big Sense of Relief That It's Over'

Brad Pitt is ready for a fresh start after his lengthy divorce proceedings with ex-wife Angelina Jolie finally came to a close.

The Troy actor and the Maleficent star split in 2016, but were in and out of court for nearly a decade as they battled over everything from custody of their children — they share Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — to ownership of their shared French winery.