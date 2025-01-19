Brad Pitt 'Wants to Get His Life Back on Track' After Settling Angelina Jolie Divorce: 'There's a Big Sense of Relief That It's Over'
Brad Pitt is ready for a fresh start after his lengthy divorce proceedings with ex-wife Angelina Jolie finally came to a close.
The Troy actor and the Maleficent star split in 2016, but were in and out of court for nearly a decade as they battled over everything from custody of their children — they share Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — to ownership of their shared French winery.
"There's a big sense of relief that it's over. A weight has been lifted," a source dished to a news outlet. "Brad wants to get his life [back] on track and put this behind him. He can start over again."
The source also revealed Pitt is hopeful that he can start to fix his strained relationships with his six children now that the divorce is officially settled.
As OK! previously reported, Shiloh filed legal documents to officially drop Pitt from her surname on her 18th birthday. Additionally, Zahara reportedly chose to introduce herself as a "Jolie" at college — though it is unclear if she's taken legal steps to change her name — and Vivienne did not include her father's last name in a playbill for her work on The Outsiders.
Their older brothers, Pax and Maddox, have also reportedly chosen not to have contact with the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star.
Last year, an insider claimed Pitt was "missing his kids and wishes he had a closer relationship with them, especially during the holidays and his birthday this month."
A separate source alleged Jolie "pulls some sort of stunt around the holidays" to keep Pitt from visiting with the kids to "hurt" him.
"Whether it’s taking the kids far away for a trip over the holidays to make it next to impossible for him to see them or filing something with the courts to throw a wrench into things," the source noted at the time. "It’s incredibly frustrating and sad but he’s trying not to get sucked down by it, he can’t control her actions. All he can do is focus on getting his court mandated time with his kids and being the best dad he can be."
