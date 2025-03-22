or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Ines de Ramon
OK LogoCOUPLES

'Easygoing and Low-Maintenance' Ines de Ramon Is 'a Good Fit' for Brad Pitt and 'His Life': 'There’s Never Any Drama'

Photo of Brad Pitt; picture of Ines de Ramon.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been dating since 2022.

By:

March 22 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ines de Ramon is the one for Brad Pitt!

The A-list couple's romance is still going strong more than two years down the road — and after more than a year of living together in the Fight Club actor's $8.3 million mansion in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, which he reportedly purchased in April 2023 from oil heiress Aileen Getty.

Article continues below advertisement
ines de ramon good fit brad pitt never drama girlfriend relationship
Source: MEGA

Ines de Ramon reportedly moved in with Brad Pitt last year.

Article continues below advertisement

"The house is absolutely gorgeous, it’s like a five-star hotel with a stunning redwood hot tub, sauna, a fire pit, there are even massage tables outside, it’s designed for entertaining," a source recently bragged to a news publication of the elegant estate.

The "new chapter" has been a great for the couple's social lives, too, as moving in together has apparently encouraged the duo to spend more time with friends.

Article continues below advertisement
ines de ramon good fit brad pitt never drama girlfriend relationship
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt was previously married to Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston.

Article continues below advertisement

"Brad has become a lot more social since they moved there, for all the years he was with Angelina [Jolie] they never really had anyone over, their life was fully kid focused," the insider dished of Pitt and the Maleficent actress — who were married from 2014-2016 and share six kids, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

"After they split up, he was in such a bad funk, throwing parties just wasn’t on his radar," the confidante confessed of the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars' tension-filled divorce.

Article continues below advertisement
ines de ramon good fit brad pitt never drama girlfriend relationship
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made their red carpet debut in 2024.

MORE ON:
Ines de Ramon

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Now that he's been happily in love with de Ramon, Pitt, 61, and his girlfriend "love throwing big dinner parties together with a whole mix of friends that Brad knows through the art world along with his old pals like Flea and his wife Melody, Ed Norton and his wife, Shauna, and Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella."

Plus, de Ramon, 35, "has a big group of friends as well, mostly in the fashion world, so it’s a good variety of people," according to the source.

Article continues below advertisement

"She’s a natural host and brings out that side in Brad," the insider added of the Vice President of jewelry brand Anita Ko. "She’s very easygoing and low-maintenance, there’s never any drama. It’s clear to Brad’s friends that she’s a good fit for him and his life."

De Ramon has been Pitt's most steady girlfriend since his tumultuous split from Jolie.

Article continues below advertisement
ines de ramon good fit brad pitt never drama girlfriend relationship
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt has been more social since moving in with Ines de Ramon, per a source.

Article continues below advertisement

The Meet Joe Black actor was first linked romantically to de Ramon in November 2022, when the lovebirds were spotting attending a Bono concert with friends.

They were also seen together on Pitt's 59th birthday the following month, further fueling rumors about their then-fresh fling.

Pitt and de Ramon didn't make their red carpet debut until 2024, when they proudly posed alongside one another at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of his film Wolfs — weeks before the attractive couple appeared cozy at the British Grand Prix last July.

In Touch spoke to a source for an update on how Pitt and de Ramon's relationship has been going after they moved in together.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.