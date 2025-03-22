'Easygoing and Low-Maintenance' Ines de Ramon Is 'a Good Fit' for Brad Pitt and 'His Life': 'There’s Never Any Drama'
Ines de Ramon is the one for Brad Pitt!
The A-list couple's romance is still going strong more than two years down the road — and after more than a year of living together in the Fight Club actor's $8.3 million mansion in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, which he reportedly purchased in April 2023 from oil heiress Aileen Getty.
"The house is absolutely gorgeous, it’s like a five-star hotel with a stunning redwood hot tub, sauna, a fire pit, there are even massage tables outside, it’s designed for entertaining," a source recently bragged to a news publication of the elegant estate.
The "new chapter" has been a great for the couple's social lives, too, as moving in together has apparently encouraged the duo to spend more time with friends.
"Brad has become a lot more social since they moved there, for all the years he was with Angelina [Jolie] they never really had anyone over, their life was fully kid focused," the insider dished of Pitt and the Maleficent actress — who were married from 2014-2016 and share six kids, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
"After they split up, he was in such a bad funk, throwing parties just wasn’t on his radar," the confidante confessed of the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars' tension-filled divorce.
Now that he's been happily in love with de Ramon, Pitt, 61, and his girlfriend "love throwing big dinner parties together with a whole mix of friends that Brad knows through the art world along with his old pals like Flea and his wife Melody, Ed Norton and his wife, Shauna, and Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella."
Plus, de Ramon, 35, "has a big group of friends as well, mostly in the fashion world, so it’s a good variety of people," according to the source.
"She’s a natural host and brings out that side in Brad," the insider added of the Vice President of jewelry brand Anita Ko. "She’s very easygoing and low-maintenance, there’s never any drama. It’s clear to Brad’s friends that she’s a good fit for him and his life."
De Ramon has been Pitt's most steady girlfriend since his tumultuous split from Jolie.
The Meet Joe Black actor was first linked romantically to de Ramon in November 2022, when the lovebirds were spotting attending a Bono concert with friends.
They were also seen together on Pitt's 59th birthday the following month, further fueling rumors about their then-fresh fling.
Pitt and de Ramon didn't make their red carpet debut until 2024, when they proudly posed alongside one another at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of his film Wolfs — weeks before the attractive couple appeared cozy at the British Grand Prix last July.
In Touch spoke to a source for an update on how Pitt and de Ramon's relationship has been going after they moved in together.