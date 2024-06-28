Brad Pitt’s Kids 'Want Nothing to Do With Him' as Family Feud Worsens: Source
Brad Pitt may have to throw a Hail Mary if he ever wants to have a relationship with his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie's children again.
According to an insider, the kids "want nothing to do" with the actor, which they've made clear by several of them dropping his last name from their monikers.
In order to try and mend fences with Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, the actor, 60, is allegedly willing to come to an agreement with Jolie, 49, over their winery Château Miraval, something they've been battling about for years.
"Never in a million years did Brad imagine this yearslong fight and rivalry," the source told a magazine of the messy situation. "He’s willing to throw his hands up and surrender."
As OK! reported, on the same day Shiloh turned 18 last month, she hired her own lawyer to legally change her name from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Jolie. At the time, an insider revealed the dad-of-six was "aware" and "upset" over the legal move.
In addition, Vivienne was listed as Vivienne Jolie in the playbill for Broadway's The Outsiders, which she worked on alongside her mom, while Zahara also ditched "Pitt" when she introduced herself at a sorority event last year at Spelman College.
One source explained that Maddox was "very affected" by the alleged domestic abuse incident that occurred on a family flight in 2016, and since then, he's ignored Pitt and "taken it upon himself to be Angelina’s protector."
The insider said Maddox's decisions "rubbed" off on his siblings, which was what caused them to also distance themselves from the Hollywood hunk.
- Here's Every Detail Explaining Why Brad Pitt Is Estranged From His Kids
- 'Second Chance at Life and Love': Inside Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's Romance With Marriage on the Horizon
- Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Maddox Has 'Taken It Upon Himself' to Be His Mother's 'Protector' as Divorce Battles Rages On
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, the Oscar-winning actor reportedly thinks Jolie may be the one behind the kids dropping Pitt from their names.
The drama has been tough for the Fight Club lead to handle, but girlfriend Ines de Ramon has been there for him with a shoulder to lean on.
"Ines is a breath of fresh air for Brad," one source gushed to a news outlet. "With her, there’s no drama."
Things have been going so well for the couple since they sparked dating rumors in November 2022 that an insider claimed the Dallas alum may soon get down on one knee.
"Rumors are swirling Brad is planning to pop the question this summer; it could happen anytime," the source spilled. "Truthfully, Brad has been ready to propose for a while. He’s so happy with Ines."
"Brad met her at the perfect moment, having had time to grow after his divorce. Once Ines moved in with him last year, he knew he could have a future with her," the insider added.
Star reported on Brad potentially making up with Angelina for the sake of his relationship with their kids.