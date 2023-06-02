Brad Pitt Insists Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie 'Intentionally' Sold Off Winery Stakes in 'Secret' as Revenge for Custody Battle
Brad Pitt is out for blood in the vicious legal battle against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their French winery property, Cháteau Miraval.
The Bullet Train star accused Jolie of “secretly” plotting to sell her share of the $30 million property behind Pitt’s back with malicious intent in the midst of the nasty custody battle for their six children, new court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court revealed.
Pitt insisted the couple mutually agreed to never sell the lavish estate they bought in 2008 without the other’s approval, the legal filing obtained by a news publication explained.
However, upon divorcing in 2019, Jolie allegedly began to negotiate a buy-out option with Pitt after deciding she no longer wanted partial ownership of the pricey property.
The Fight Club actor claimed his ex-wife agreed to split the vineyard business 68 percent to 38 percent with Pitt having greater ownership after having invested more time and money into the winery.
Things took a turn in 2021 when Pitt discovered through a press release that Jolie sold her 50 percent stake to a "Russian oligarch" the Babylon star had already declined.
Pitt declared the move "vindictive," alleging the Maleficent actress, 47, "collaborated in secret" with Stoli Group owner Yuri Shefler in an effort to ensure the 59-year-old was "kept in the dark."
The father-of-six claimed Jolie "no longer wanted to sell to Pitt" in the "wake of the adverse custody ruling" for their six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
At the time, Pitt had been granted joint custody of the kids, however, the ruling was later overturned, providing Jolie full custody of their four minor children and listing visitation rights for their father.
"Her decision to terminate negotiations with Pitt was intentional and pretextual," the document stated. "As will be demonstrated at trial, Jolie’s actions were unlawful, severely and intentionally damaging Pitt and unjustly enriching herself."
Pitt further accused Jolie of purposely selling to Shefler in order to create bad business due to the Russian billionaire’s close ties to Vladimir Putin, specifically noting his "invasion of Ukraine and homophobic legislative agenda."
"Stoli and Jolie have sought to force Pitt into a partnership with a stranger, and worse yet, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions," the legal papers added.
Jolie’s actions of selling half of the winery to an outsider ruined the divorced duo’s initial intent on purchasing the property as a "loving home for their six children," Pitt concluded in the report.
Page Six obtained Pitt's recent legal filing.