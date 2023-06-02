Brad Pitt Insists Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie 'Intentionally' Sold Off Winery Stakes in 'Secret' as Revenge for Custody Battle

Brad Pitt is out for blood in the vicious legal battle against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their French winery property, Cháteau Miraval.

The Bullet Train star accused Jolie of “secretly” plotting to sell her share of the $30 million property behind Pitt’s back with malicious intent in the midst of the nasty custody battle for their six children, new court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court revealed.