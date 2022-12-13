Retail Therapy! Angelina Jolie Shops With Daughter Zahara As $164 Million Winery Battle Against Ex-Husband Brad Pitt Continues

The Fight Club actor originally sued his ex-wife for unlawfully selling her shares of their joint-owned Chateau Miraval winery to a Russian competitor without her ex-husband’s permission. Although the coparents initially agreed that Jolie could free herself from her portion of the lavish French estate, the award-winning actress failed to comply by the clause that Pitt had to give his signature of final approval on the potential buyer.

Jolie’s legal team clapped back with a whopping $250 million lawsuit against Pitt with accusations that he had malicious intent to obtain full control of the winery as "retaliation" for their messy divorce, according to court documents filed by Jolie's company, Nouvel.

In addition to an ongoing winery feud, Jolie and Pitt continue to battle for custody of their four children under the age of 18.