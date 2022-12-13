Retail Therapy! Angelina Jolie Shops With Daughter Zahara As $164 Million Winery Battle Against Ex-Husband Brad Pitt Continues
Nothing like a little retail therapy to distract Angelina Jolie from her $164 million legal battle against her ex-husband Brad Pitt!
The mother-of-six was spotted heading on a shopping spree with her and the Bullet Train star’s 17-year-old daughter, Zahara, in Los Angeles on Monday, December 12.
Jolie styled a trendy black trench coat and matching trousers, as she strutted down the street in black booties while holding a Y-3 Adidas shopping bag.
The Maleficent actress’ teenage daughter kept things cool, calm and collected, as she wore a gray cardigan layered over a patterned top and a pair of simple black pants. Zahara finished off her look with classic white Converse sneakers.
It appeared the dynamic duo was having a one-on-one moment as Jolie and Pitt’s other five children — Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Shiloh 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14 — did not make an appearance at the L.A. outing.
The shopping spree comes as the estranged parents rampage of never-ending legal battles wears on.
Although Jolie seemed to score on some new fashion finds, Pitt was the one to win in the latest legal case over their $164 million winery, OK! previously reported.
Many months after the Eternals star was accused of refusing to provide a series of crucial documents to the court, a judge granted Pitt motion to review the legal files in question during a conference at some point in December.
The Fight Club actor originally sued his ex-wife for unlawfully selling her shares of their joint-owned Chateau Miraval winery to a Russian competitor without her ex-husband’s permission. Although the coparents initially agreed that Jolie could free herself from her portion of the lavish French estate, the award-winning actress failed to comply by the clause that Pitt had to give his signature of final approval on the potential buyer.
Jolie’s legal team clapped back with a whopping $250 million lawsuit against Pitt with accusations that he had malicious intent to obtain full control of the winery as "retaliation" for their messy divorce, according to court documents filed by Jolie's company, Nouvel.
In addition to an ongoing winery feud, Jolie and Pitt continue to battle for custody of their four children under the age of 18.