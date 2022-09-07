Angelina Jolie Hurls $250 Million Lawsuit At Brad Pitt For Trying To 'Seize Control' Of Their Winery & Pocket All The Profits

From one major legal case to the next. Just weeks after details of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's allegedly violent plane incident made headlines, it's been revealed that the actress is once again trying to take down her ex-husband — this time, in regards to their winery.

On Tuesday, September 6, the mom-of-six's company Nouvel lodged an eye-watering $250 million lawsuit at the actor, claiming he's trying to gain full control of their wine business out of spite.