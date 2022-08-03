Brad Pitt Recants Retirement Pledge: ‘I'm So Sorry I Said That’

Snatch-ing that statement right back!

Just weeks after Brad Pitt revealed that he was on the “last leg” of his acting career in his recent GQ cover story, it seems the actor isn’t actually renouncing his Hollywood icon status any time soon.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of his latest flick, Bullet Train, earlier this week, the storied actor clarified what he meant when he said he was navigating the “last semester or trimester” of his professional life, revealing that he was speaking broadly about age rather than hinting at potential retirement plans.