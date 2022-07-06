Brad Pitt Opens Up About His Struggles With Face Blindness: 'Nobody Believes Me'

In a new interview with GQ, actor Brad Pitt shared that he suspects he suffers from a condition called Prosopagnosia — more commonly known as face blindness in which he cannot remember people’s faces. Though the star said he has not been formally diagnosed, he revealed he has a hard time convincing others that his ailment is legitimate.

“Nobody believes me!” Pitt explained in the new interview, noting that he’s never encountered another person with the condition. “I wanna meet another.”

HOLLYWOOD HEARTTHROB TO RECLUSIVE A-LISTER: LOOK BACK AT BRAD PITT'S PERSONAL LIFE & CAREER OVER THE YEARS — PHOTOS

Despite Pitt’s assertion that he never met someone else with Prosopagnosia, the condition is incredibly common, impacting an estimated 1 in 50 people, Time reported back in 2017.