Brad Pitt Galavants Around 'Bullet Train' L.A. Premiere In Mint Green Suit: Photo

While discussing his iconic fashion moment with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner, he quipped of his decision to have fun with his clothes: "I mean, we're gonna die so let's just have some fun before we get out."

*DRESS*ED TO IMPRESS! 7 MEN WHO DEFY GENDER NORMS: HARRY STYLES, DAN LEVY & MORE

Pitt seems to be using the Bullet Train press run to mess around with an array of styles and designs, as he was seen in early July rocking a bright orange monochromatic look for the Parisian premiere. Meanwhile, while in Berlin, Germany, later in the month, the 58-year-old went one step further, choosing to show off his legs in a black skirt.