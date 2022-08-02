Brad Pitt Galavants Around 'Bullet Train' L.A. Premiere In Mint Green Suit: Photo
Brad Pitt absolutely stole the show at the premiere of his new action blockbuster Bullet Train.
Taking the red carpet in a stylish mint green suit outside the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, August 1, the handsome hunk likely left many speechless, as he flashed his pearly white for the camera and galavanted past the crowd with his movie star confidence.
While discussing his iconic fashion moment with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner, he quipped of his decision to have fun with his clothes: "I mean, we're gonna die so let's just have some fun before we get out."
Pitt seems to be using the Bullet Train press run to mess around with an array of styles and designs, as he was seen in early July rocking a bright orange monochromatic look for the Parisian premiere. Meanwhile, while in Berlin, Germany, later in the month, the 58-year-old went one step further, choosing to show off his legs in a black skirt.
"The breeze, the breeze," he told a reporter with a smile of why he opted for the daring look, which has become more popular with men as of late with everyone from Harry Styles, Machine Gun Kelly and Timotheé Chalamet choosing to redefine masculinity by challenging gender norms when it comes to fashion.
Aside from his tight press tour schedule, Pitt has managed to find time to hangout with his children in Rome, where his kids have been staying as Angelina Jolie works on her latest project.
OK! reported that since the judge "cleared Angie to take this job abroad and bring the kids," the Fight Club star's only option was to fly to the capital of Italy "or not see them for quite a while," as a source pointed out. He "didn't have a lot of a choice as far as the visitation process went."
Luckily, Pitt's pit stop in Rome didn't disrupt his tour, so fans can expect plenty of fantastic fashion 'fits from the A-lister.
