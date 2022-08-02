OK Magazine
Brad Pitt Galavants Around 'Bullet Train' L.A. Premiere In Mint Green Suit: Photo

Source: mega
Aug. 2 2022, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

Brad Pitt absolutely stole the show at the premiere of his new action blockbuster Bullet Train.

Taking the red carpet in a stylish mint green suit outside the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, August 1, the handsome hunk likely left many speechless, as he flashed his pearly white for the camera and galavanted past the crowd with his movie star confidence.

While discussing his iconic fashion moment with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner, he quipped of his decision to have fun with his clothes: "I mean, we're gonna die so let's just have some fun before we get out."

*DRESS*ED TO IMPRESS! 7 MEN WHO DEFY GENDER NORMS: HARRY STYLES, DAN LEVY & MORE

Pitt seems to be using the Bullet Train press run to mess around with an array of styles and designs, as he was seen in early July rocking a bright orange monochromatic look for the Parisian premiere. Meanwhile, while in Berlin, Germany, later in the month, the 58-year-old went one step further, choosing to show off his legs in a black skirt.

"The breeze, the breeze," he told a reporter with a smile of why he opted for the daring look, which has become more popular with men as of late with everyone from Harry Styles, Machine Gun Kelly and Timotheé Chalamet choosing to redefine masculinity by challenging gender norms when it comes to fashion.

Aside from his tight press tour schedule, Pitt has managed to find time to hangout with his children in Rome, where his kids have been staying as Angelina Jolie works on her latest project.

'BRINGS A TEAR TO MY EYE': BRAD PITT GUSHES OVER 'VERY BEAUTIFUL' DAUGHTER SHILOH-JOLIE PITT

OK! reported that since the judge "cleared Angie to take this job abroad and bring the kids," the Fight Club star's only option was to fly to the capital of Italy "or not see them for quite a while," as a source pointed out. He "didn't have a lot of a choice as far as the visitation process went."

Luckily, Pitt's pit stop in Rome didn't disrupt his tour, so fans can expect plenty of fantastic fashion 'fits from the A-lister.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Brad Pitt's latest fashion moment at the 'Bullet Train' premiere.

brad
Source: mega

Wearing a teal knit top under a light lime green coat with matching baggy pants, Pitt posed for the flashing cameras.

brad
Source: mega

Rather than walking the red carpet like a typical A-lister, Pitt decided to have some fun as he ran around the event.

brad
Source: mega

Jumping for joy! Pitt put his kicks on display while catching some air.

brad
Source: mega

It's hard to tell what shines brighter, Pitt's bright Adidas sneakers or his glistening smile.

brad
Source: mega

Pitt teased his stomach tattoos during his chaotic premiere entrance, and it's safe to assume fans weren't complaining about the sight.

