'It Was Refreshingly Cordial': Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Have 'Peace Talks' In Rome
The words peace and exes may not always go together, especially when it comes to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, but it seemed to be the case upon the actor's recent stay in Rome, where his ex-wife has been working.
On the way to his Bullet Train premiere in Paris, the actor made a pit stop in Rome, where the Eternals star has been directing Salma Hayek in Without Blood. Upon his brief stint, the handsome hunk was able to spend some rare time with the estranged couple's brood.
"The judge cleared Angie to take this job abroad and bring the kids, so Brad's option was to fly to Rome or not see them for quite a while," an insider explained of the situation, noting Pitt "didn't have a lot of a choice as far as the visitation process went."
And while the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars didn't meet up face-to-face in Rome, they communicated directly about the meetup between Pitt and their children. "It was refreshingly cordial," dished the insider.
The source added that Pitt was able to see most of his kids and that he was adamant that it was "all done with the minimum of fuss and as privately as possible."
The good nature of the arrangement seemed to be a positive sign of what's to come for the A-listers in their years-long custody battle. As the fight over their children has been raging on through the years, with it also playing out in the headlines, the Oscar winner's relationship with some of his offspring has become estranged, which is something he would like to fix.
"He wants to make that right, starting by making peace with their mom," emphasized the insider, even though Pitt sued the mother of his children last month for selling her shares of their French winery, Château Miraval.
Despite their legal woes over the estate, they seem to be on OK terms when it comes to their kids.
As OK! reported, Jolie was "relieved that Brad was able to come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday," as she is on a tight shooting schedule. "It means a lot to her that he made the trip."
Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016. The former flames share six kids: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.