'It Was Refreshingly Cordial': Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Have 'Peace Talks' In Rome

The words peace and exes may not always go together, especially when it comes to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, but it seemed to be the case upon the actor's recent stay in Rome, where his ex-wife has been working.

On the way to his Bullet Train premiere in Paris, the actor made a pit stop in Rome, where the Eternals star has been directing Salma Hayek in Without Blood. Upon his brief stint, the handsome hunk was able to spend some rare time with the estranged couple's brood.