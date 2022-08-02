'Brings A Tear To My Eye': Brad Pitt Gushes Over 'Very Beautiful' Daughter Shiloh-Jolie Pitt
Brad Pitt couldn't help but get emotional when talking about his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.
"It brings a tear to the eye, yeah," he said of her dance moves, adding that she's "very beautiful."
The teen recently went viral on TikTok, and the actor, 58, was overcome with emotion when asked about her videos. "I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," he joked.
The Bullet Train star, who shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, with ex Angelina Jolie also said he just wants his kids to be happy in their lives. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he said.
As OK! previously reported, Pitt and Shiloh are two peas in a pod.
According to a source, the father-daughter duo "truly have an unbreakable bond," and they have "the same passions."
"He prefers it that way and is particularly close to Shiloh," the insider added. "The pair have a loving, fun and authentic relationship and are cut from the same cloth."
The Oklahoma native recently spent time with some of his kids in Rome, Italy, as Jolie is currently filming a movie alongside Salma Hayek. "The judge cleared Angie to take this job abroad and bring the kids, so Brad's option was to fly to Rome or not see them for quite a while," an insider explained, adding Pitt "didn't have a lot of a choice as far as the visitation process went."
The former flames didn't meet up face-to-face abroad, but their kids were the liaisons when it came to seeing Pitt in Rome. "It was refreshingly cordial," the insider dished.
In the meantime, it seems like Pitt is focusing on himself when he's not with his kids.
"Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them," a second source noted. "Brad has his movies, he has Miraval and he has these other [passions]. He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He's living his best life under the circumstances."