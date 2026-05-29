Brad Pitt Crushed With Family Blow as Another Child Moves to Legally Drop His Famous Last Name for 'Personal Reasons'

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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's eldest son, Maddox, is reportedly taking another step to distance himself from his famous father. The 24-year-old filed documents to drop Pitt from his Jolie-Pitt last name for "personal reasons," changing his full moniker to Maddox Chivan Jolie, a news outlet reported on Thursday, May 28.

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Brad Pitt's Son Maddox Filed to Drop 'Pitt' From His Name

Source: MEGA Maddox Jolie had previously dropped Pitt from his professional name.

Maddox had already dropped Pitt from his professional name, as he was listed as "Maddox Jolie" in the credits of his mother's film Couture, where he served as assistant director. Couture premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025 before hitting theaters in February.

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Brad Pitt Remains Estranged From His Children

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016.

The move marked a notable change from Maddox's previous film credit for Angelina's 2024 Netflix movie, Maria, where he was listed as Maddox Jolie-Pitt while working as a production assistant on the project. Apart from Maddox, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars share Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The F1 star, 62, has had a rocky relationship with his children following his 2016 split from Jolie, 50, who accused him of abuse, which he denied. Their divorce played out in court for years and wasn't finalized until December 2024.

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Several of Brad Pitt's Children Have Dropped His Last Name

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce was finalized in 2024.

Maddox, who was adopted by Jolie in 2002, is not the first of the former couple's children to publicly distance himself by dropping the Pitt surname. In May 2024, Vivienne was notably credited as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for The Outsiders, which she helped her mother produce. Zahara followed suit as multiple outlets reported she introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" in August 2024 when introducing herself as a member at Alpha Kappa Mu. The name has carried on through her college years, as she was announced as "Zahara Marley Jolie" when she walked across the stage at graduation earlier this month.

Brad Pitt Was 'Upset' With the Name Change

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt was reportedly 'upset' when he heard about Shiloh Jolie's name change in May 2024.