Brad Pitt & Daughter Shiloh 'Have An Unbreakable Bond,' Insider Shares, Pair Are 'Cut From The Same Cloth'

Even though Brad Pitt might not have the best relationship with all of his kids, it seems like the actor and daughter Shiloh are two peas in a pod.

According to a source, the father-daughter duo "truly have an unbreakable bond," and they have "the same passions."

"He prefers it that way and is particularly close to Shiloh," the insider added. "The pair have a loving, fun and authentic relationship and are cut from the same cloth."