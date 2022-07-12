Brad Pitt & Daughter Shiloh 'Have An Unbreakable Bond,' Insider Shares, Pair Are 'Cut From The Same Cloth'
Even though Brad Pitt might not have the best relationship with all of his kids, it seems like the actor and daughter Shiloh are two peas in a pod.
According to a source, the father-daughter duo "truly have an unbreakable bond," and they have "the same passions."
"He prefers it that way and is particularly close to Shiloh," the insider added. "The pair have a loving, fun and authentic relationship and are cut from the same cloth."
As OK! previously reported, the handsome hunk — who shares six kids: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, with ex Angelina Jolie — "still talks to Shiloh and the twins," a second insider said.
Earlier this week, Pitt was spotted at the airport in Rome, which is where Jolie, 47, is currently residing with some of her tots as she films a new movie alongside Salma Hayek.
In the meantime, Pitt and Jolie, who split in 2016, have been in a bitter custody battle.
“It’s very clear to him that Angie has gone out of her way to delay and stall the process,” an insider told Us Weekly of the Moneyball star. “All he can do is work with his legal team and file the paperwork whilst responding to her claims. Month after month goes by with one piece of red tape after another, endless jumping through hoops and bickering between their lawyers with no resolution."
For his part, Pitt — who does not speak with Pax or Maddox — is trying his best to avoid the drama. “Brad has been holed up at his place,” the source dished. “He occasionally enjoys downtime at his art studio. … He’s busy signing off on and brainstorming projects all the time, [and his production company] Plan B is always working on stuff.”
Ultimately, “Brad will not give up the fight," the source revealed.