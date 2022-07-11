Brad Pitt Spotted In Rome Where He Reportedly Secretly Visited His Kids — See Photo

Jolie and Pitt, who split in 2016, haven't been on good terms for quite some, as they are currently in a heated custody battle. To make things worse, the Oklahoma native is furious at the actress ever since she sold a stake in their wine company, Miraval, to a Russian oligarch named Yuri Shefler.

As OK! previously reported, the Moneyball lead then accused Jolie of having "poisonous intentions."

Having made "desperate attempts to disassociate himself from the Putin regime, the Stoli brand is now a massive international liability," the papers, which were filed by Pitt read, referring to Vladimir Putin's recent attack on Ukraine. "Stolichnaya has been the object of boycotts throughout the world."