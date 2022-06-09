Reclusive Brad Pitt Spends Most Of His Time Alone At Home Amid Angelina Jolie Custody Battle: Source

BRAD PITT CLAIMS ANGELINA JOLIE SOLD HALF OF HER SHARES OF MIRAVAL WINERY TO RUSSIAN OLIGARCH BEHIND HIS BACK, ACTOR CLAIMS HIS EX 'SOUGHT TO INFLICT' PAIN ON HIM

As OK! previously reported, Pitt's relationships with his children have also suffered over the last six years as any hope of easily coparenting with their mother continues to deteriorate. A source even claimed that while he still keeps in contact with his biological children, he doesn't have contact with his other three kids.

"He still talks to Shiloh and the twins," an insider explained. "But they're not as close as they were."

"He's convinced the only thing the litigation is doing is destroying his relationship with his kids," the source added. "L.A. is a painful reminder of all he's lost."