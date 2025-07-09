NEWS Brad Pitt Admits to 'Diabolical' Fart While Filming Indie Film: 'Something Hit Me' Source: New Heights/Youtube Brad Pitt revealed a hilarious fart mishap while filming an indie movie.

Brad Pitt knows how to laugh at himself — even when it really stinks. While chatting on the "New Heights" podcast with NFL brothers Travis and Jason Kelce on June 2, the Oscar-winning actor shared a hilariously gross story from his early days on an indie film set.

“We’re shooting in this little, tiny café. It’s full of the crew, so there’s about 60 people in there,” he shared, setting the scene. “It’s hot. You can’t breathe, and my character hadn’t eaten for days, and he gets this big plate of beans and bacon.”

Determined to stay in character, Brad went full method. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to do this right,’” he said. “I just powered down this plate of beans. Take two, do the same thing. Take three, I do the same thing. Take four, I do the same thing.” “There was nothing I could do. I was stuck in this chair, and nature took its course,” he admitted.

Source: New Heights/Youtube Brad Pitt told a gross but hilarious fart story on the 'New Heights' podcast.

At first, the Fight Club star thought he was in the clear. “I went, ‘Oh, great. I got away with that one,'” he recounted. “Suddenly, the most diabolical something-something descended on the crew in the whole room,” he laughed. “And they [fled] the café.”

Brad learned his lesson, joking, “Ever since then, I pace myself."

Source: New Heights/Youtube Brad Pitt said he ate beans on set and cleared out a whole café with his toot.

This isn’t the only humbling moment thus far in his early career. Brad shared another cringeworthy memory from 1987, when he landed his first speaking role on the soap opera Another World. He was so excited that he mailed a newspaper clipping with his picture to his parents. “I sent it to my mom and dad. ‘Look ma, I made it,’” he said.

“I was with a friend and there was a girl he was really attracted to [that lived with] a couple of girls,” he said. “We went over to their apartment. We went through the kitchen to the back door and I looked down at the litter box — and there was that picture with a big cat t--- on it.”

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt appears in 'F1.'

Beyond the gas and giggles, Brad also opened up about his new F1 movie, which was released on June 23, and what makes sports films powerful. “That’s what I mean about life. Life throws struggles your way,” he said. “Sometimes everything goes quiet, it’s perfection, it’s sublime. Other periods, life throws these struggles at you and it’s how you deal with those and how you come back from those.”

After the podcast aired, a source close to the actor said Brad's years-long divorce battle with Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six kids, still lingers.

Source: MEGA A source revealed that the actor's split from Angelina Jolie was 'toxic' and long-lasting.