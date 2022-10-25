Why Brad Pitt's Appearance At Formula 1 Grand Prix Left Racing Fans Divided

He's got the need for speed! Over this past weekend, Brad Pitt was spotted having a ball at the US Formula 1 Grand Prix — but his multi-day outing to the Circuit of the Americas, which is located in Austin, was one for both business and pleasure.

The actor came by to do research for an upcoming flick, as earlier this year, he signed on for an untitled film in which he'll play a driver who comes out of retirement to try and beat a talented rookie who soared to the top of the ranks. Famed Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton is set to produce.