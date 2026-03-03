or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Dr. Terry Dubrow
NEWS

Dr. Terry Dubrow Slams People Criticizing Jim Carrey's Plastic New Look, Speculates Actor Might Be Swollen From Procedure

split photo of dr. terry dubrow and jim carrey
Source: mega

'He's allowed to get a little bit older,' the plastic surgeon said.

March 3 2026, Updated 6:31 p.m. ET

Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow came to Jim Carrey's defense after public scrutiny regarding the actor's appearance at the César Awards went viral.

The famous plastic surgeon told an outlet that Carrey, 64, is "allowed to get a little bit older," noting the comedian has "looked so young for so many years that as soon as he shows any sign of aging at all, people are surprised."

"It's too bad he's there to accept a Lifetime Achievement Award and all anybody wants to talk about is his face," Dr. Dubrow, 67, said, adding, "Isn't that kind of a bummer?"

Source: @tmz_tv/Instagram

The 'Botched' star weighed in on the buzz surrounding Jim Carrey's face.

'He's Still Incredibly Handsome'

image of Some think Jim Carrey looked unrecognizable recently at France's top film awards.
Source: MEGA

Some think Jim Carrey looked unrecognizable recently at France's top film awards.

The television personality went on to speculate that the Bruce Almighty star may have undergone a facial procedure that caused "some swelling."

"I will bet you if some of that that you're seeing is swelling, and I have no idea, he'll look very different when that swelling comes down. So give him a little time," he explained. "I still think he's Jim Carrey. He's a national treasure. He's still incredibly handsome and super talented and we all love him."

image of Certain online sleuths claimed he was 'cloned.'
Source: mega

Certain online sleuths claimed he was 'cloned.'

Dr. Dubrow then said people should be kinder and shut down wild rumors that the Dumb and Dumber actor was "cloned."

"I hope it's Jim Carrey because, you know, I wouldn't want anybody to impersonate our national treasure," he quipped. "I just think, you know, if it's plastic surgery, it takes time."

"He still looks great," the doctor added. "He's still my favorite comedian."

Dr. Terry Dubrow

'Consistent With Normal Male Aging'

image of Another plastic surgeon believes the actor looks like he's just aged.
Source: mega

Another plastic surgeon believes the actor looks like he's just aged.

Fellow plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian also weighed in on Carrey's new look in an interview with RadarOnline.com.

Dr. Hovsepian noted that The Mask actor's forehead and brow region appear "consistent with normal male aging rather than surgical alteration," and his eye area "shows mild hollowing and some skin laxity consistent with age."

"If anything, the changes here appear consistent with natural volume loss and dermal thinning," he added.

'I See a Man in His 60s'

image of Though he speculated Jim Carrey may have had a procedure.
Source: mega

Though he speculated Jim Carrey may have had a procedure.

However, Dr. Hovsepian pointed out that "there seems to be slightly increased fullness" in his cheek area, indicting Carrey may have hyaluronic acid filler injections or another treatment that caused swelling.

"I see a man in his 60s with natural structural aging and possibly modest aesthetic maintenance that may read differently under certain lighting conditions," he said.

Dr. Hovsepian added that if Carrey had any work, it was something "conservative," like "subtle volumizing interventions."

