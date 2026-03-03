Dr. Terry Dubrow Slams People Criticizing Jim Carrey's Plastic New Look, Speculates Actor Might Be Swollen From Procedure
March 3 2026, Updated 6:31 p.m. ET
Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow came to Jim Carrey's defense after public scrutiny regarding the actor's appearance at the César Awards went viral.
The famous plastic surgeon told an outlet that Carrey, 64, is "allowed to get a little bit older," noting the comedian has "looked so young for so many years that as soon as he shows any sign of aging at all, people are surprised."
"It's too bad he's there to accept a Lifetime Achievement Award and all anybody wants to talk about is his face," Dr. Dubrow, 67, said, adding, "Isn't that kind of a bummer?"
'He's Still Incredibly Handsome'
The television personality went on to speculate that the Bruce Almighty star may have undergone a facial procedure that caused "some swelling."
"I will bet you if some of that that you're seeing is swelling, and I have no idea, he'll look very different when that swelling comes down. So give him a little time," he explained. "I still think he's Jim Carrey. He's a national treasure. He's still incredibly handsome and super talented and we all love him."
Dr. Dubrow then said people should be kinder and shut down wild rumors that the Dumb and Dumber actor was "cloned."
"I hope it's Jim Carrey because, you know, I wouldn't want anybody to impersonate our national treasure," he quipped. "I just think, you know, if it's plastic surgery, it takes time."
"He still looks great," the doctor added. "He's still my favorite comedian."
'Consistent With Normal Male Aging'
Fellow plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian also weighed in on Carrey's new look in an interview with RadarOnline.com.
Dr. Hovsepian noted that The Mask actor's forehead and brow region appear "consistent with normal male aging rather than surgical alteration," and his eye area "shows mild hollowing and some skin laxity consistent with age."
"If anything, the changes here appear consistent with natural volume loss and dermal thinning," he added.
'I See a Man in His 60s'
However, Dr. Hovsepian pointed out that "there seems to be slightly increased fullness" in his cheek area, indicting Carrey may have hyaluronic acid filler injections or another treatment that caused swelling.
"I see a man in his 60s with natural structural aging and possibly modest aesthetic maintenance that may read differently under certain lighting conditions," he said.
Dr. Hovsepian added that if Carrey had any work, it was something "conservative," like "subtle volumizing interventions."