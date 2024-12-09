Handsome Brad Pitt Gets Emotional as He Wraps Filming Lewis Hamilton's 'F1' Movie at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: See Photos
Brad Pitt is one handsome race car driver — but then again, what doesn't he look good doing?
The famed actor wrapped up filming his highly anticipated movie F1, co-produced by famed racing champion Lewis Hamilton, at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, December 8.
In photos obtained by OK!, Pitt was all smiles while dressed in uniform at the Hermann Tilke-designed Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island near the United Arab Emirates' capital, Abu Dhabi.
Pitt, who plays the character of returning F1 driver Sonny Hayes, looked well put together during filming for the final scenes of F1 — which is scheduled to hit theaters in June 2025 — in a black and white uniform and stylish aviator sunglasses.
While speaking with a reporter at the race, Pitt got emotional thinking about this chapter coming to an end.
"I've got to say, I have been having the time of my life. Oh my God, I wish we could go on for another year," he told a news outlet, admitting: "I might shed a tear. You may see a grown man cry."
After watching real-life racers in action while working on his role throughout the past roughly 1.5 years, Pitt, 60, noted, "I've got so much respect for these guys and what these cars can do and what these drivers can do. It's off the charts."
Hamilton, 39, Damson Idris, 33, and Javier Bardem, 55, are all set to star alongside Pitt in the action-packed motion picture.
Pitt has been spotted filming scenes for the movie at various Formula 1 races since July 2023.
Recently, the Fight Club star fooled fans during an appearance at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, November 23.
In what was later learned to be a stunt, Pitt was seen wobbling around on his feet before collapsing in front of a crowd of spectators.
APX GP, the fictional race team of Pitt's character, released a fictitious statement after the fake accident in a ploy to promote the film.
"During Qualifying, Sonny sustained a significant impact requiring immediate medical evaluation," the facetious message read. "Incidents of this magnitude are always taken seriously and Sonny's health remains our top priority."
“While Sonny is otherwise stable, he will not participate in tomorrow's face as he focuses on recovery. The entire team stands behind him and we'll provide updates when available. Joshua will race solo tomorrow, carrying the team forward," the statement concluded.
In a synopsis of the movie, Pitt's character was described as a retired driver "who returns to Formula 1 at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid, who comes back to mentor and team with a younger driver."
The Wolfs actor's character ends up partnered with teammate Joshua Pearce, portrayed by Idris, to "compete against the titans of the sport."
Sky Sports F1 reporter Ted Kravitz spoke to Pitt.