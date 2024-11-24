Brad Pitt Collapses at Las Vegas Grand Prix: Inside the Movie Scene That Left Fans Stunned
Is Brad Pitt OK?
On Saturday, November 23, the Oscar winner, 60, worried fans after he was seen collapsing at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. However, it was all just a stunt.
The star was seen wobbling on his feet several times at the highly anticipated on-track showdown before crashing to the ground in front of many spectators.
The scare turned out to be all for a new Formula One-based film Pitt is starring in.
APX GP, the fictional race team of Pitt's character Sonny Hayes, even shared a fictional statement about the incident in promotion of the film.
“During Qualifying, Sonny sustained a significant impact requiring immediate medical evaluation,” the message said. “Incidents of this magnitude are always taken seriously and Sonny's health remains our top priority.”
The statement continued: “While Sonny is otherwise stable, he will not participate in tomorrow's face as he focuses on recovery. The entire team stands behind him and we'll provide updates when available. Joshua will race solo tomorrow, carrying the team forward.”
At the event, Pitt was dressed in full driving gear and was captured walking unsteadily from the scene of the fall. The synopsis of the film described Pitt's character as a retired driver “who returns to Formula 1 at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid, who comes back to mentor and team with a younger driver.”
Pitt is joined by actor Damson Idris, who plays his teammate Joshua Pearce, as the duo “compete against the titans of the sport.”
On top of Pitt being an actor and producer on the film, Formula One star Lewis Hamilton is also a producer and Joseph Kosinski — who made Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise — is directing. The project is set to premiere in June 2025.
As OK! previously reported, Pitt’s stunt came as he and ex Angelina Jolie have still been battling over the sale of their winery.
The pair — who share six kids — have been in a contentious legal battle since their split in 2016. According to a source, Pitt believes Jolie has been using their kids to twist the knife amid their issues.
Most recently, Jolie walked the red carpet at the 2024 Governors Awards with their 15-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt.
“He really questions her motive for bringing Knox,” a source said of Pitt, adding that the actress did it to “push his buttons.”
“Brad finds it a bit coincidental that a judge signed off on the [Château] Miraval trial just days before Knox joined Angelina at the Governors Awards,” they added.
Despite Pitt’s suspicions, another source insisted Knox’s decision to attend was of his own volition.
“He typically prefers to stay out of the spotlight and Angelina respects that decision, but he asked if he could join her, and of course, she was thrilled that he wanted to be there,” they explained.
The insider noted how thankful Jolie was that her youngest son joined her.
“Angelina felt so proud having Knox by her side,” the source shared. “She couldn’t be more proud of him, and they had a really memorable evening together.”