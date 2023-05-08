New Couple Alert? Tom Cruise Spotted Mingling With Newly-Single Shakira at Miami Grand Prix: Watch

More than friends? Tom Cruise and Shakira looked like they were having a good time as fans spotted the two together at the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 7.

According to an insider, the Top Gun alum, 60, and the singer, 46, were seen being escorted off the track ahead of the race.

The duo were then seen having a conversation in a VIP area as one of the blonde babe's sons was also in attendance.