New Couple Alert? Tom Cruise Spotted Mingling With Newly-Single Shakira at Miami Grand Prix: Watch
More than friends? Tom Cruise and Shakira looked like they were having a good time as fans spotted the two together at the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 7.
According to an insider, the Top Gun alum, 60, and the singer, 46, were seen being escorted off the track ahead of the race.
The duo were then seen having a conversation in a VIP area as one of the blonde babe's sons was also in attendance.
However, fans weren't excited about Shakira's potential new romance, as Cruise is a prominent figure in the Scientology world.
One person wrote, "Oh no, shakira please don’t join his cult," while another said, "STAY AWAY FROM HER."
A third person added, "Both super toxic; they will make amazing couple."
As OK! previously reported, the "Waka Waka" songstress is newly single after she split from Gerard Piqué in June 2022 after 12 years together.
Over the past few months, the mom-of-two has not been shy about bashing her ex on social media. (Shakira apparently knew the soccer player, 36, was cheating on her when jam was missing from the fridge, as her ex and sons don't like the condiment.
Now that Shakira's riding solo, she seems like she is doing just fine without him.
"I bought that story, that a woman needed a man to complete herself. I also had that dream of a family where the children had a mom and dad under the same roof," the star, who shares sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, with the athlete, told Canal Estrellas. "You don't achieve all your dreams in life but life has a way of compensating you and I think life has certainly done it with me with the marvelous two children I have who fill me with love every day."
"I’ve always been emotionally quite dependent on men, I’ve fallen in love with love, and I think I’ve been able to understand that story from another perspective and today I am sufficient on my own," she added.
Page Six reported on Cruise and Shakira's interaction.