OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tom Cruise
OK LogoNEWS

New Couple Alert? Tom Cruise Spotted Mingling With Newly-Single Shakira at Miami Grand Prix: Watch

shakira tom pp
Source: mega
By:

May 8 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

More than friends? Tom Cruise and Shakira looked like they were having a good time as fans spotted the two together at the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 7.

According to an insider, the Top Gun alum, 60, and the singer, 46, were seen being escorted off the track ahead of the race.

The duo were then seen having a conversation in a VIP area as one of the blonde babe's sons was also in attendance.

Article continues below advertisement
tomcruise
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

However, fans weren't excited about Shakira's potential new romance, as Cruise is a prominent figure in the Scientology world.

One person wrote, "Oh no, shakira please don’t join his cult," while another said, "STAY AWAY FROM HER."

A third person added, "Both super toxic; they will make amazing couple."

As OK! previously reported, the "Waka Waka" songstress is newly single after she split from Gerard Piqué in June 2022 after 12 years together.

Over the past few months, the mom-of-two has not been shy about bashing her ex on social media. (Shakira apparently knew the soccer player, 36, was cheating on her when jam was missing from the fridge, as her ex and sons don't like the condiment.

Article continues below advertisement
shakira ig
Source: @shakira/instagram
MORE ON:
Tom Cruise

Now that Shakira's riding solo, she seems like she is doing just fine without him.

"I bought that story, that a woman needed a man to complete herself. I also had that dream of a family where the children had a mom and dad under the same roof," the star, who shares sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, with the athlete, told Canal Estrellas. "You don't achieve all your dreams in life but life has a way of compensating you and I think life has certainly done it with me with the marvelous two children I have who fill me with love every day."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"I’ve always been emotionally quite dependent on men, I’ve fallen in love with love, and I think I’ve been able to understand that story from another perspective and today I am sufficient on my own," she added.

Page Six reported on Cruise and Shakira's interaction.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.