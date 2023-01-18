Brad Pitt's New Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Is A 'Big Hit' With The Actor's Friends, Insider Reveals: 'They're Having A Wonderful Time'
Though Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have only been seeing one another for a short time period, it seems like she fits into his life perfectly.
“Brad and Ines are having a really wonderful time with each other,” an insider noted of the duo. “Their relationship feels comfortable and playful.”
The jewelry designer is a “big hit with Brad’s friends” the source continued, adding that the age gap “isn’t an issue for either of them.”
The Babylon star, 59, is almost three decades older than his lady, but he has “more energy than ever," according to the source.
The pair are “excited about what’s to come next for them,” the source added.
As OK! previously reported, the were first linked in November after meeting through mutual friends.
"They're on the same wavelength intellectually. And that's a major attraction," another source noted of the twosome. "She's smart, fun, lively, and a good conversationalist. There's absolutely nothing pretentious about her. She's down-to-earth and classy too."
The brunette beauty was previously married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, so she understands what it's like to be with someone in the spotlight.
"She's very in tune to all the emotions actors need to go through for a role," shared the confidante. "It makes Brad comfortable to be around her because there's no need to explain himself."
Pitt and de Ramon recently escaped to Mexico, but some of the dad-of-six's pals don't want him to get his heartbroken again. "Nobody’s disputing Ines is a cool, smart and very likable character," the insider noted. "She’s a great match for Brad if he’s serious about making it last."
However, it seems like he's adamant on making this one work, especially after his marriage to Angelina Jolie fell apart.
"He's tired of the flings and short-term romances that go nowhere. Now he's talking of settling down and maybe having more kids — and it's because of Ines and the possibilities she's opened for him," the insider said of the Oklahoma native, who shares twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Zahara, 17, Pax, 19, and Maddox, 21, with Jolie.
