Brad Pitt Is 'Tired Of Flings,' Talks Of 'Settling Down & Having More Kids' With New Flame Ines De Ramon: Source
Brad Pitt is a changed man after stumbling upon the potential love of his life: Ines de Ramon.
The attractive pair “met through a mutual friend and have been quietly seeing each other for months," a source revealed, noting how the Bullet Train actor might even be ready to take this relationship to the next level.
Pitt, 58, and de Ramon, 30, don’t need much to make them happy, as the dynamic duo simply “enjoy each other’s company, whether they're talking about a subject they feel passionate about or taking in a concert."
"They're on the same wavelength intellectually," the insider continued to dish to a news publication. "And that's a major attraction."
"She's smart, fun, lively, and a good conversationalist," the source gushed, noting the alleged couple “bonded over their love of art and architecture” and never run out of things to talk about. "There's absolutely nothing pretentious about her. She's down-to-earth and classy too."
Most importantly, Pitt feels secure with his new lady, who helps keep him grounded in his career-heavy Hollywood lifestyle.
"She's very in tune to all the emotions actors need to go through for a role," the close insider explained of de Ramon, who recently announced her divorce from Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, 40, after tying the knot in 2019. "It makes Brad comfortable to be around her because there's no need to explain himself."
Even Pitt’s closest friends have started to notice a new glow of happiness in the Fight Club actor.
"He's tired of the flings and short-term romances that go nowhere. Now he's talking of settling down and maybe having more kids — and it's because of Ines and the possibilities she's opened for him,” the source spilled about the father-of-six, who shares twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Zahara, 17, Pax, 19, and Maddox, 21, with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
The insider went on to insist Pitt will likely commit to his rumored new flame in no time, stating, “he seems serious about Ines,” while adding, “it looks like this could be love."
Perhaps the Hollywood hunk’s most recent failed fling, Emily Ratajkowski, is who pushed the Mr & Mrs. Smith star away from casual relationships and in search of a woman who’s in it for the long haul.
"Emily was too social media dependent to warrant anything but a short-term romance," the source continued of the model, 31, who recently sparked romance rumors with Pete Davidson, 29. "There must be a level of discretion for Brad to feel comfortable and he didn't in this case."
Prior to testing the waters with the My Body author, Pitt cozied up with German model Nicole Poturalski back in 2019, except things fizzled out pretty quickly since they're on opposite coasts.
"Brad and Nicole had a beautiful affair, but she stayed in Europe and he stayed in L.A.," said the insider. "He can't be flying back and forth when work requires his attention, plus long-distance has never been Brad's thing."
Pitt and de Ramon have yet to officially confirm their romance.
