Heating Up! Shirtless Brad Pitt Relaxes In Cabo With Scantily Clad New Girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Jan. 3 2023, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

Is it hot in here or is Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's relationship getting more serious?

In new photos of the pair, the Oscar winner, 59, looked relaxed as he sunbathed next to his new girlfriend, who opted to soak up the sun topless and only wearing a skirt.

The duo sat side by side in lounge chairs as they hung out by the pool. The actor, who split from Angelina Jolie in September 2016, flaunted his enviable abs and tattoos in his teal swimsuit, while the brunette babe showed off her wet hair and toned complexion.

As OK! previously reported, the were first linked in November after meeting through mutual friends.

"They're on the same wavelength intellectually. And that's a major attraction," a source said. "She's smart, fun, lively, and a good conversationalist. There's absolutely nothing pretentious about her. She's down-to-earth and classy too."

Since the jewelry designer was previously married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, she knows what it's like to be in the spotlight.

"She's very in tune to all the emotions actors need to go through for a role," shared the confidante. "It makes Brad comfortable to be around her because there's no need to explain himself."

"They are dating and having fun," another insider shared of Pitt's new relationship status. "They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it."

The insider added the father-of-six "is not seeing anyone else right now" since he's "very happy" just "spending more time" with the 32-year-old.

Though Pitt has been linked to other beauties post-Jolie split, it looks like he's finally ready to find his other half.

"He's tired of the flings and short-term romances that go nowhere. Now he's talking of settling down and maybe having more kids — and it's because of Ines and the possibilities she's opened for him," the insider said of the Oklahoma nativee, who shares twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Zahara, 17, Pax, 19, and Maddox, 21, with Jolie.

Page Six obtained photos of the couple.

