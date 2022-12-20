Brad Pitt Rings In 59th Birthday With New Girlfriend Ines De Ramon By His Side

Insiders confirmed the pair's relationship in November, noting that Pitt and Ramon had been dating "for several months" and the movie star is smitten! "Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality," a source spilled. "Brad enjoys spending time with her."

The pair were first seen together enjoying a Bono concert with Pitt's pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber at the Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre.