Brad Pitt Rings In 59th Birthday With New Girlfriend Ines De Ramon By His Side
Brad Pitt's 59th birthday appeared to be a romantic one! On Sunday, December 18, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star stepped out with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, for a date night in Los Angeles to celebrate yet another trip around the sun.
The lovebirds were seen exiting their vehicle, with Pitt dressed in a gray button-up, matching pants and white shoes. His new lady rocked a tan coat with a furry white lining and a pair of shining diamond stud earrings.
Insiders confirmed the pair's relationship in November, noting that Pitt and Ramon had been dating "for several months" and the movie star is smitten! "Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality," a source spilled. "Brad enjoys spending time with her."
The pair were first seen together enjoying a Bono concert with Pitt's pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber at the Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre.
"Ines is fun and social. They have a great time together. They do solo dates, but also group dates with friends," a second insider spilled about the social media influencer and the Oscar-winning actor. "It's not serious yet but he's comfortable and they're having fun together."
Ramon, who is a model, nutritionist, certified health coach, and Vice President of Anita Ko Jewelry, was previously married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley from 2019 until this September.
Pitt was married to Angelina Jolie, whom he shares children Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 16, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, with, from 2014 to 2019. Despite years of endless back and forth in court over the divorce settlement, his ex-wife has not been bothered by his new love.
"Angelina stopped paying attention to rumors about Brad a long time ago," the source spilled. "She doesn’t have the bandwidth. She's got so much going on right now with her kids, she's got a full plate just keeping up with all their schedules."
