Brad Pitt Allegedly Grabbed & Shook Angelina Jolie During Nasty Fight Aboard Plane, FBI Lawsuit Reveals

New details about the demise of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's marriage have been unearthed.

Back in 2016, the FBI investigated an incident between the pair that occurred during a private flight in 2016. Jolie claimed she and some of the pair's children were assaulted by Pitt, but no charges were ever made. This past April, an anonymous person sued the FBI over a similar incident, and it's now been revealed that Jolie was the one behind the filing.