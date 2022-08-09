Brad Pitt Has A 'S**t List' Of Actors He Won't Work With Ever Again
As Brad Pitt gets older, he has very specific guidelines as to what he's looking for when it comes to his costars.
"He is in a new chapter of his life, I think,” Aaron Taylor-Johnson said of the 58-year-old. "He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time. You work with many actors and after a while you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again.’"
"Brad has this list too: the 'good' list and the s**t list," Taylor-Johnson added.
Taylor-Johnson, who worked with the dad-of-six on Bullet Train, said that Pitt is a "humble and gracious human being."
Pitt, who has been back on the red carpet scene, shared that he wasn't sure how much longer he would be making movies for.
While speaking with GQ, he was unclear if his ongoing body of work was part of his "last semester or trimester."
"What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?" he asked.
Fortunately, it seems like the Fight Club alum isn't hanging up his gloves just yet. As OK! previously reported, Pitt clarified his previous remarks.
"I'm so sorry I said that," he said on August 1. "I just see it as like, there's child to young adult, there's young adult to middle-age. And then, you get over that hump of middle-age, and it's kinda downhill from there. And I was just saying I'm over that hump."
“I’ve never been a five-year plan kind of guy,” Pitt said in another interview.
“I’m just, like, what feels right for me next and I still operate that way,” he continued, noting that he needs to “work on my phrasing” when it comes to answering those certain questions.
In the meantime, it seems like Pitt is enjoying promoting his latest flick.
“I try to get out of it. I love a stuntman,” Pitt said. “This one was action-comedy, something I’ve never done before. David [Leitch] and I had always been big fans of Jackie Chan. We’d been talking about him for decades. He’s kind of our Buster Keaton. He’s so talented and underrated even. Just to do something in that direction was what was really appealing to me.”