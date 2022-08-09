Brad Pitt Has A 'S**t List' Of Actors He Won't Work With Ever Again

As Brad Pitt gets older, he has very specific guidelines as to what he's looking for when it comes to his costars.

"He is in a new chapter of his life, I think,” Aaron Taylor-Johnson said of the 58-year-old. "He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time. You work with many actors and after a while you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again.’"

"Brad has this list too: the 'good' list and the s**t list," Taylor-Johnson added.