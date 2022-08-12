Inside Brad Pitt's 'Private' L.A. Hangouts With Kids As Angelina Jolie Legal Battle Rages On

As the family continues to enjoy their time together, Pitt has ensured that their hangouts have continued to remain private from the prying eyes of the public. “Brad is very big on keeping his time with the kids extremely private, he shields them from scrutiny and is extremely protective that way,” the source continued.

As OK! previously reported, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has ensured that seeing his children is his top priority despite his strained relationship with their mother.