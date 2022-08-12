Inside Brad Pitt's 'Private' L.A. Hangouts With Kids As Angelina Jolie Legal Battle Rages On
Brad Pitt's relationship with the majority of his kids has reportedly been better than ever. The father of six — who shares children Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13 with ex-wife Angelina Jolie — has been savoring the quality time he has with his brood when they see him in Los Angeles.
“He thinks the world of all of his children and loves having them over at his place in L.A., where they enjoy long meals together, take walks around the estate and sometimes drive up the coast where they’ll enjoy hikes on the beach," an insider revealed.
As the family continues to enjoy their time together, Pitt has ensured that their hangouts have continued to remain private from the prying eyes of the public. “Brad is very big on keeping his time with the kids extremely private, he shields them from scrutiny and is extremely protective that way,” the source continued.
As OK! previously reported, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has ensured that seeing his children is his top priority despite his strained relationship with their mother.
“[He] pushes to see them as often as possible wherever they all are in the world,” said an insider. "He flew to Italy for the twins’ [Knox and Vivienne] birthday and that meant a lot to them, plus he made a big fuss of Shiloh on her 16th."
“Brad cherishes every moment he gets with the kids,” the insider continued. “He loves being a parent and has tried to make the best of a tricky situation given how hostile it’s been with Angelina.”
The former Hollywood power couples dynamic has remained strained as they have continued to duke it out in court over their French Château Miraval winery. “They are both very stubborn and this case is only going to get more complicated,” a source explained of the case.
After both gained controlling interest in the winery in 2008, Pitt alleged the ex-couple agreed that they would not sell off their shares without each other's permission. However, Jolie allegedly went behind her ex's back and sold off her shares.
“She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval,” Pitt's attorneys alleged in court documents.
