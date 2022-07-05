Brad Pitt Hires Private Investigator To Track Down Russian Oligarch Who Is Involved With Winery After Angelina Jolie Sold Her Stake

In the documents, the Hollywood stud, 58, asked the judge to serve the Russian oligarch, named Yuri Shefler, with the legal paperwork, but since he lives in the U.K., it's not an easy task.

Pitt — who claimed that Jolie, 47, went behind his back and sold her interest in Miraval to a company called Tenute del Mondo, owned by Shefler — asked his team to get an address for Shefler, but they have yet to hand one over. According to the papers, Pitt hired a team of investigators to find Shefler, who also has ties to Vladimir Putin.

The motion said Brad is “diligently working to serve Defendants, including by working with investigators to determine Defendants’ addresses and with foreign law firms to facilitate service through the Hague Convention.”