Brad Pitt's Kids All 'Like Him' — Except for Maddox: Source
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids didn't pick a side in their divorce… for the most part!
A source recently opened up about the former couple's relationship with their six children as their ongoing legal battles continue.
"The kids are fine with Brad. With maybe the exception of Maddox, they all actually like him. [The other kids' fondness for Brad] really gets under Angie's skin. If she has her way, she'll continue to battle Brad for years. It's become a part of her," the insider spilled about the pair, who have still yet to finalize their 2016 divorce agreement amid a custody battle.
While the couple was once known for how they got together on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, their romance has now been marked by years of legal warfare.
"Angie goes through periods of wanting to move on from Brad and live her life and then pure resentment toward him," the source added. "Brad would have settled things a long time ago, and at this point, he's spent millions on legal fees. They both have. The situation is ridiculous."
As OK! previously reported, Pitt and Jolie's most recent court dispute involved the Maleficent actress' sale of her stake in their winery.
Pitt's legal counsel claimed Jolie "secretly" plotted to sell her share of the $30 million Cháteau Miraval, according to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The Babylon actor alleged he and the Eternals actress mutually agreed to never sell the lavish estate without each other's consent. Pitt claimed they agreed he'd receive 68 percent to her 38 percent of the vineyard business since he invested more time and money into the winery.
However, in 2021, a press release notified the father-of-six that his ex sold 50 percent stake to a "Russian oligarch."
The legal paperwork described the brunette beauty's sale as "vindictive," alleging she "collaborated in secret" with Stoli Group owner Yuri Shefler so Pitt was "kept in the dark."
The Ocean's Eleven alum stated Jolie "no longer wanted to sell to Pitt" in the "wake of the adverse custody ruling" for children Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
"Her decision to terminate negotiations with Pitt was intentional and pretextual," the filing read. "As will be demonstrated at trial, Jolie's actions were unlawful, severely and intentionally damaging Pitt and unjustly enriching herself."
"Stoli and Jolie have sought to force Pitt into a partnership with a stranger, and worse yet, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions," the document concluded.
