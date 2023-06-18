Brad Pitt's Kids All 'Like Him' — Except for Maddox: Source

"The kids are fine with Brad. With maybe the exception of Maddox, they all actually like him. [The other kids' fondness for Brad] really gets under Angie's skin. If she has her way, she'll continue to battle Brad for years. It's become a part of her," the insider spilled about the pair, who have still yet to finalize their 2016 divorce agreement amid a custody battle.

While the couple was once known for how they got together on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, their romance has now been marked by years of legal warfare.