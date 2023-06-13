Angelina Jolie Told Brad Pitt Their Jointly Owned Winery Miraval Was the 'Beginning of the End of Our Family' in Emotional 2021 Email

In a recent interview, former owner Tom Bove — who initially bought the winery in 1992 for $5 million — revealed that he first sold the estate to the then Hollywood power couple because "Miraval was special and Brad had enough money" to "maintain the quality of the wine we were producing."

"Vineyards are like your babies and you always think your babies should go in a certain direction," he told the outlet. "Looking at the success that Miraval has had, commercially speaking, it was a brilliant idea to combine Brad and Angelina’s star power and the distribution skills of Perrin. It just wouldn’t have been my choice."

