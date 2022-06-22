Digging deep. Though Brad Pitt is one of the biggest — and most handsome — actors in Hollywood, he revealed that for the majority of his life, he struggled to truly connect with others.

"Out here in California, there’s a lot of talk about ‘being your authentic self.’ It would plague me, what does ‘authentic’ mean?" he said. "[For me] it was getting to a place of acknowledging those deep scars that we carry."