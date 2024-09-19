George Clooney Admits 'It Was a Blast' to Film 'Wolfs' With Pal Brad Pitt as They Attend Movie Premiere Together: Photos
Two of Hollywood's most handsome men have a new movie coming out!
On Wednesday, September 18, Brad Pitt and George Clooney stopped by the Los Angeles premiere of their new AppleTV+ flick, Wolfs, which begins streaming on Friday, September 27.
In photos obtained by OK!, Pitt, 60, could be seen walking the red carpet in a beige suit over a white shirt, cream shoes and a pair of aviator sunglasses, while his pal, 63, rocked black from head to toe.
After posing for solo snaps and some together, the dynamic duo chatted with press at the event.
The men couldn't help but laugh when a journalist from The Hollywood Reporter asked, "Is it difficult to play that you guys hate each other in this?"
"No, it was just fun. The script was great, we thought it would be fun to do," explained the dad-of-two. "We haven't worked together in a long time, so it was actually a blast to get together."
"It was more focused without all those other people around," Pitt said of how filming Wolfs was different from when they shot scenes for Ocean's Eleven.
The flick centers on two rival fixers who "cross paths when they're both called in to help cover up a prominent New York official's misstep. Over one explosive night, they'll have to set aside their petty grievances and their egos to finish the job."
The Jon Watts-directed thriller-comedy also features Amy Ryan, Richard Kind and Austin Abrams.
Clooney also raved to People over working alongside his pal again.
"I'm too old to hit a curve ball, but I think that's an automatic, too. Never going to be a straight answer or straight delivery," the ER alum spilled. "No, from the minute we got there, it was just easy to do it again. The fun part is that all the dialogue of us talking on top of each other was pretty easy to do because it was fun."
The Oscar winners have been promoting their movie around the globe, including at the Venice Film Festival in Italy, where they were seen on a double date at Ristorante Da Ivo with Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, and Clooney's wife, Amal.
"George took over the running of the restaurant for about half an hour. He went around to all our tables pretending to take the orders," one eyewitness told a news outlet last month. "The menu that had been established had a whole complicated and long explanation on it for each dish … but George just made his interpretation of it and it was absolutely hilarious. He had us all in tears laughing. Oh, and by the way, his sidekick was Brad Pitt. .... Who is ever going to believe us?"