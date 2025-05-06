10 Celebrity Relationships With Messy Timelines: From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Justin and Hailey Bieber and More

Aaron Carter began dating Hilary Duff in December 2000 following his guest appearance on Lizzie McGuire.

In a 2005 appearance on The Big Idea With Donny Deutsch, Carter said their relationship started on his 13th birthday.

"I was dating her for like a year-and-a-half, then I just got a little bored so I went and I started getting to know Lindsay [Lohan], dating Lindsay," he added.

Fans speculated they had a love triangle after Duff released her song "Haters" in 2002. Amid rumors about their messy relationship timeline, the A Cinderella Story actress seemingly denied the claims in a 2007 interview with People.

"We are both adults and whatever happened, happened when we were young, it's over," said Duff.

Carter and Duff still rekindled their romance in April 2003 but ultimately called it quits a few months later due to another reported infidelity issue involving the late "I'm All About You" singer.