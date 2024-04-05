Brad Pitt’s Physical Abuse of Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie 'Started Well Before' 2016 Plane Altercation, Actress Claims in New Court Documents
Angelina Jolie claimed Brad Pitt's alleged incident of abuse aboard their private plane in 2016 was simply the straw that broke the camel's back.
The Maleficent actress filed for divorce from Pitt nearly eight years ago after the Bullet Train actor supposedly lashed out on their children mid-flight, however, new court documents recently claimed his allegedly toxic behavior dated much further back in the former spouses' relationship of more than a decade.
While the famed exes' court battle has been drawn-out for years, Jolie most recently submitted new court documents further accusing her ex-husband of domestic abuse in an effort to proven Pitt refused the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star to sell her portion of their Chateau Miraval French winery unless she agreed to sign an "onerous" and "expansive" NDA.
"While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him," the court documents obtained by a news publication revealed.
Jolie claimed that Pitt's NDA was crafted to cover up his "personal misconduct, whether related to Miraval or not," as she feared signing would prevent her from ever being able to speak out about the alleged mistreatment she endured.
The 48-year-old's lawyers said Pitt, 60, was attempting to "contractually bind herself" to silence after he found out she submitted a 2021 sealed filing of "emails, summaries of the family’s expected testimony and other evidence" in an attempt to settle their custody battle.
Pitt had agreed to buy Jolie's winery shares right around the same time, however, he pulled out after discovering her court filing and becoming fearful the records "could eventually become public."
"Mr. Pitt refused to purchase Ms. Jolie’s interest when she would not be silenced by his NDA," Jolie's attorney Paul Murphy said in a statement to the news outlet. "By refusing to buy her interest but then suing her, Mr. Pitt put directly at issue why that NDA was so important to him and what he hoped it would bury: His abuse of Ms. Jolie and their family."
Jolie's lawyer was referencing Pitt's 2022 lawsuit against his Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar in which he accused his ex-wife of selling her part of the winery to another party behind his back.
The court documents filed on Thursday, April 4, also explained why Jolie "never pressed charges" against Pitt, as the papers state "she believed the best course was for Pitt to accept responsibility and help the family recover from the post-traumatic stress he caused."
In response to Jolie's latest legal actions, a source close to Pitt claimed the Salt actress "continually tries to distract from legal losses by offering irrelevant or inaccurate information" in her follow-up filings.
"There’s a pattern that every time she loses, she continues to come back to this… there’s nothing new here," the insider alleged.
Page Six obtained Jolie's latest court filing and spoke to a source close to Pitt.