Brad Pitt’s Physical Abuse of Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie 'Started Well Before' 2016 Plane Altercation, Actress Claims in New Court Documents

Angelina Jolie claimed Brad Pitt's alleged incident of abuse aboard their private plane in 2016 was simply the straw that broke the camel's back.

The Maleficent actress filed for divorce from Pitt nearly eight years ago after the Bullet Train actor supposedly lashed out on their children mid-flight, however, new court documents recently claimed his allegedly toxic behavior dated much further back in the former spouses' relationship of more than a decade.